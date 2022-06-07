This #TikTokTuesday, we’re revamping our closet with the help of @beingjulia_’s viral series.

This TikToker Has the Perfect Way to Update Your Basic "Millennial Outfit"

TikTok has lots of opinions when it comes to the "Millennial" style.

The Gen Z users on the app have declared skinny jeans and side parts a thing of the past, leaving Millennials and elder Gen Zs wondering how they're supposed to keep up with constantly shifting trends and fashion.

While you don't have to adjust your personal style if you have no desire to, those who do may find themselves questioning where to even start.

That's where TikTok's @beingjulia_ comes in with her viral series, "Updating Millennial Outfits," which has all the tips you need to update your go-to looks.

In her most viewed installment, she breaks down how to update the skinny jeans, cami and cardigan outfit that many Millennials consider a wardrobe staple.

"Is there anything really wrong with this outfit? No, but this is how I would update it to make it more in line with 2022 fashion trends," she states in one of the videos.

Julia suggests modernizing the look with straight or wide-leg jeans, a plain tank, a heeled sandal and an oversized blazer or trench. In the end, her version embodies the vibe of the first outfit but feels much more current.

"There's a few things that just are not seen too much nowadays," Julia explained in an interview with BuzzFeed.

"Big stripes and chevron patterns, long necklaces, the color teal, infinity scarves, tight-fitting blazers, the LV Neverfull bag, colored skinny jeans, and army jackets, just to name a few," she details.