Nina Otero-Warren Becomes First Latina to Get Printed on Official U.S. Coin, Circulation Kicks Off 2022
The U.S. has a rich history of breeding female powerhouses, and the U.S. Mint wants to honor these legendary women with its limited edition coins. From Nina Otero-Warren to Maya Angelou, meet the class of 2022.
What is the United States Mint?
The United States Mint was created by Congress in 1792, per the United States Department of the Treasury. The purpose of the Mint is to manufacture and ship all U.S. coins to Federal Reserve Banks (and branches)—who then goes on to circulate the coins for public use.
The American Women Quarters Program
This program, which was authorized in 2020 by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act, is looking to honor the multitude of history-making women who have worked tirelessly to advance various areas of American life. Running from 2022 to 2025, the program will release five new reverse side designs honoring different female American pioneers.
Nina Otero-Warren
Per the U.S. Mint, Otero-Warren was the leader of New Mexico's suffrage movement and strongly emphasized the need for there to be Spanish language materials to create a more inclusive environment for Spanish-speaking Latinas who wanted to support the right to vote. She also became Santa Fe's first female superintendent. According to the Advocate, Otero-Warren will not only be the first woman of Latina descent featured on a U.S. coin, but she will also be one of two LGBTQ+ women featured in the 2022 set.
Anna May Wong
Wong is credited as being the first Chinese American film star to truly break out in Hollywood, leaving behind a lengthy career with over 60 film credits and roles across silent films, TV, radio, stage and sound films. Her career first began with an uncredited role in the 1920 film Dinty and lasted until 1960 with her final credit on the series The Barbara Stanwyck Show.
Maya Angelou
With over 30 iconic and bestselling titles under her belt, Angelou was celebrated not only for her gifted writing but also her social activism throughout the years. In 1992, she read her poem On the Pulse of Morning at President Bill Clinton's presidential inauguration and became the first African American woman to author and recite a poem at such an event (paving the way for Amanda Gorman).
Dr. Sally Ride
Not only was Ride the youngest American to fly into space in 1983, but she was also the first female astronaut to do so. Her subsequent ride into space was also history-making in that it was the first shuttle mission with two female crew members on board. Post space, the gifted physicist and educator wrote several books and began a foundation focused on showing kids what was possible through STEM. Per the Advocate, she is the second LGBTQ+ woman to be featured in the 2022 set.
Wilma Mankiller
Mankiller was the first woman elected to the principal chief position within the Cherokee Nation in 1987. She was a stauch advocate for not only the rights of her fellow Indigenous people, but also women's rights as well. Under her guidance, she increased tribe enrollment, education levels, medical services and created children's programs.
How Can You Get Them?
Want to get your hand on some of these limited-edition quarters? Look for them in your change or buy them online via the U.S. Mint's website.