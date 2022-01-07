Per the U.S. Mint, Otero-Warren was the leader of New Mexico's suffrage movement and strongly emphasized the need for there to be Spanish language materials to create a more inclusive environment for Spanish-speaking Latinas who wanted to support the right to vote. She also became Santa Fe's first female superintendent. According to the Advocate, Otero-Warren will not only be the first woman of Latina descent featured on a U.S. coin, but she will also be one of two LGBTQ+ women featured in the 2022 set.