Julian Rios shares a peek into the brand’s ethos, design inspiration and hopes for a more sustainable future.

The Rios brothers were born to design for cowboys.

From their youth in Colombia riding horses and watching westerns to starting their careers in fashion, the sibling duo behind United Rivers was perfectly poised to start a fashion label inspired by classic Americana with a modern twist.

Fashion photographer Camilo and stylist Julian launched their luxury denim brand in 2021 and have since seen their designs on the likes of stars from rapper Fat Joe to DJ and producer Kygo.

In everything from their Japanese denim shirts to their tweed bomber jackets, you'll see an homage to classic western iconography fused with a cool, modern finish.

While luxe, their pieces are designed to last and hold up against wear and tear, furthering their mission for sustainability in fashion, echoed by the names they give their clothes—each piece is named after a river across the United States.

People Chica sat down with Julian in his Miami showroom for an exclusive interview to discuss the origins of their brand, their recent collections and what's to come in the near future.

Growing up in Medellín, you were both inspired by classic Western films. How did American iconography influence your style?

It started with my dad. He came to study in the U.S., in Miami, for a semester and he was always very influenced by the U.S.

Then my brother and I—we always watched American movies. Funnily enough, my brother wanted to be a filmmaker, so movies for him were very important, especially the Westerns.

We always wanted to dress well in a sense of what we liked. The cowboy is an icon, in every sense, from a movie star to a fashion icon to a persona, so why not make it cool? We want to make [the cowboy] a cool, street-style kind of guy, more of an urban cowboy.

What would you say is the connection between street style and western wear?

We want our cowboy to be more sophisticated. I think we can really create cool styles and garments with the Western and cowboy inspiration[s], but the fits and the looks and the graphics can be very street style.

The fashion world, especially menswear, is moving towards [street style]. We want to be in that market where cool kids can wear it, but we also have more classical pieces.

We've seen everyone from basketball players to rappers wearing your pieces. When you design, who do you imagine as your ideal customer?

We see a sophisticated, artistic guy that is willing to dress up a little bit more than the average joe.

But [when designing], we envision ourselves—we want to look cool. We're the number one fans, and if we want to rock it, hopefully, other people will, too.

How has western style influenced menswear and fashion overall?

The cowboy has been inspiring designers all over the world for over a century.

Ralph Lauren himself, when he started, he was always wearing his cowboy hat. If you look at John Wayne or Clint Eastwood, they're very manly but can wear a cool scarf or Stetson.

With the fits and the colors, we can push the style and make it more feminine. In fact, most things in our collection are unisex, because anyone can wear a denim shirt, our jackets or even our jeans.

You've recently joined the circular fashion movement with Airrobe. What does sustainability mean to you and your brand?

I love animals, I love the planet and I want to be as conscious as possible. There's a lot of waste in fashion, so I want to make our brand more sustainable. Our denim for this collection has 30% recycled plastics [for stretch].

One of my goals with this brand is eventually I want to partner up with a nonprofit and donate a percentage of our sales to start cleaning rivers around the world.