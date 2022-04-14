In an exclusive interview with People Chica, pilot Natalie Villalpando dishes on what she hopes the future of aviation will look like.

Natalie Villalpando is soaring to new heights. The aspiring pilot grew up in an aviation-focused family of pilots and aerospace engineers and is hoping to continue her family's legacy as part of the United Aviate Academy's first class, which is made up of 80% women or BIPOC.

"I thought for a while I was only going to be a passenger my whole life," she tells People Chica. "Then, when United opened this academy, it was a once in a lifetime chance that I had to take."

In December 2021, she flew for the first time and felt like flying was her destiny, despite thinking that this career would not be possible for her.

"I didn't see any pilots who looked like me, I saw very few women pilots. I didn't see any Latina pilots," she says. "It is right now amazing to consider that I am the first in a new class of pilots, a new program, but also that going forward, the idea that I had for what a pilot could or couldn't be when I was growing up isn't going to be the norm anymore. It feels amazing to be part of that change."

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Villalpando dishes in on how United Aviate Academy has made her dream career possible and how other women of color can make their dreams come true.

Natalie Credit: Courtesy of United Aviate

Aviation is a very male-dominate field. What aspects of it inspired you to be a pilot?

My father and my grandfather. My grandfather was in the Mexican Air Force, and because he was in that job, it got him a job with AeroMexico. They had an opportunity [to] open [a hub] in the U.S., so that allowed my family to move here. My father was around flying his entire life, so he decided he wanted to be an aerospace engineer. He became a simulation engineer for Continental and United. So, I was flying my whole life with him, and I just thought that it was the most amazing thing. I thought for a while I was just only going to be a passenger for my whole life. And then, when a United opened up this academy, it just was a once-in-a-lifetime chance that I had to take—and here I am.

What does it mean to you to see that the aviation industry is making changes that encourage women and BIPOC to take advantage of opportunities like these?

I think it's absolutely wonderful because on my end, I didn't think that being a pilot was going to be an option for me. I didn't see any pilots who looked like me. I saw very few women pilots. I didn't see any Latina pilots. And it's one of those things you don't even think about it, because why would you consider yourself for this career when you don't have any role model or basis for it? So, for the longest time, that's why I thought, I was going to remain a passenger my whole life because, in my head, it was just natural that [it] wasn't an available option for me. Now [at] 27, I find out it is, so I take it, that's amazing.

What is the thing that you love most about being a pilot?

Besides just being able to fly and that view is the most amazing thing ever? It is right now pretty amazing to consider that I am the first in a new class of pilot, a new program, but also that going forward, the idea that I had for what a pilot could or couldn't be when I was growing up isn't going to be the norm anymore. And it feels amazing to be part of that change.

Natalie Credit: Courtesy of United Aviate

What was it like joining this program at United and having an opportunity like this?

It felt interesting because my father is a United employee, so it felt interesting to come from the background I did, with a degree in Petroleum Engineering, [and] suddenly be shifting over to aviation, as my father did. But, at the same time, it felt natural because flying has been part of my family for my whole life, so it just felt kind of like I was [joining] another family in a way.

How did it feel to fly an airplane for the first time?

I flew in December [2021] for the first time in my life. I came as a student with zero hours, no prior flight experience—though I did have a lot of travel experience under my belt—[but] I came eager and ready to learn. The first time I got in that plane, and we flew past the mountains nearby our trading area, I thought, "I could do this for the rest of my life. I wouldn't want anything else."

What is your favorite place that you've traveled to that you would like to fly to as a pilot?

My favorite place to travel to is Hawaii, specifically Maui. I was fortunate enough to be greeted by a United captain on a 777 I flew there [in]. He had heard that I'd been accepted to the Aviate Academy, so he allowed me to take a peek inside the cockpit and spoke to me for a moment and just said, "I'm looking forward to seeing what changes your class is going to bring." That was a pretty solid memory in my head that is making me want to definitely become a pilot of 777 and also make that same flight to Maui someday.

Natalie Villalpando Credit: Courtesy of United Aviate

If you could give advice to a younger version of yourself in regard to your career, what would it be?

I would tell her to stop worrying about time limits regarding her age. I used to think that if I didn't have my set career by 25, then what was I doing with my life? I would tell her things come with time and good opportunities are ahead of you. You just have to be patient for them.

In the documentary Mercury 13, they're making it a point to show the challenges and the barriers to entry that female pilots experience. Why do you feel like stories like these and yours need to be highlighted?

I want them to be highlighted because I want other women and younger girls to have a role model that I did not have when I was growing up. As I said earlier, I didn't think that this was going to be an option because I didn't see any pilots like me. But I do know that for the longest time, there was also a bit of a stigma about the type of person that could be a pilot, especially gender. So being that example [and] showing, "no, this isn't the mold anymore, it's not a rare occurrence, it's part of the norm." I think that'll be good to show them that that option is readily available, not something that they have to be an exception for.

What advice would you give to people who may be interested in becoming pilots or are curious about the program?