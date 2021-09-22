Uma Thurman Condemns Texas Abortion Bill in Op-Ed Piece

The actress revealed she had an abortion in her late teens in an essay for The Washington Post.

The Texas Abortion Bill has received backlash from several Hollywood celebrities and musicians, including Eva Longoria, Reese Witherspoon, and P!nk, criticizing the new law that prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy or after a heartbeat has been detected.

Actress Uma Thurman is joining her fellow stars in condemning the law, sharing a deeply personal op-ed piece published by The Washington Post on Tuesday of her own experience having an abortion when she was a teenager.

She hopes through her essay, "some light will shine through, reaching women and girls who might feel a shame that they can't protect themselves from and have no agency over."

"I started my acting career at 15, working in an environment where I was often the only kid in the room," she wrote. "In my late teens, I was accidentally impregnated by a much older man. I lived out of a suitcase in Europe, far from my family, and about to start a job. I struggled to figure out what to do."

The 51-year-old details the struggles she faced when deciding to terminate the pregnancy, which included calling her parents to discuss her options—they decided as a family. Thurman recalls going to a doctor's office in Cologne, Germany, where she had the procedure.

"It hurt terribly, but I didn't complain," she explains. "I had internalized so much shame that I felt I deserved the pain."

The Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill icon discussed how her decision to have an abortion in her teen allowed her to pursue other experiences and eventually become the mother she wanted for her three children, Maya, Luna, and Levon Roan.

"The abortion I had as a teenager was the hardest decision of my life, one that caused me to anguish then and that saddens me even now, but it was the path to the life full of joy and love that I have experienced," she shared. "Choosing not to keep that early pregnancy allowed me to grow up and become the mother I wanted and needed to be."

Thurman was not shy in condemning the restrictive parameters of the Texas law, which took effect on September 1 and is currently the most restrictive abortion law in the country. Unlike previous abortion bills, there are no exceptions made for pregnancies resulting from incest or rape.

Under the law, private citizens can sue doctors, clinic workers, or individuals they suspect performed or aided illegal abortions after six weeks. This includes the person driving the patient to an abortion clinic. If the lawsuit is successful, a minimum of $10,000 will be awarded.

"The Texas abortion law was allowed to take effect without argument by the Supreme Court, which, due in no small part to its lack of ideological diversity, is a staging ground for a human rights crisis for American women," she added.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied blocking the law with a 5-to-4 ruling after Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers filed an emergency appeal on August 30 in hopes of prohibiting the law from coming into effect.

The Golden Globe winner concluded her piece with words of hope and courage for women and girls in Texas.