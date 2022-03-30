Camila Cabello Performs in Concert for War Relief Efforts in Ukraine

The Cuban Mexican singer joined artists such as Ed Sheeran, Emelie Sandé, Manic Street Preachers, and Gregory Porter in support of the Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukraine Appeal.

Camila Cabello is singing for peace. The Cuban Mexican singer-songwriter performed at the "Concert for Ukraine" to support the Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukraine Appeal.

According to the organization, proceeds from the performances help bring aid and support to Ukrainian people and refugees forced to flee their homes.

"My heart is breaking for the people of Ukraine. One of the biggest needs is to get funds to organisations who can serve these communities directly, so we're focusing our efforts on doing that as quickly as we can," Cabello said on the DEC's Instagram page in a post promoting the event.

Ukraine Concert Credit: Photo by Joe Maher/Disasters Emergency Committee/Getty Images for Livewire Pictures Ltd

Cabello joined other artists like Ed Sheeran, Emelie Sandé, Manic Street Preachers, Gregory Porter and more, at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

"Tonight I'm performing at #ConcertForUkraine, in support of the [Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukraine Appeal]. Millions of people have fled their homes in Ukraine and are in need of food, water, shelter and medical assistance," Cabello wrote in a post.

"All donations will help bring aid and support to the people in Ukraine and bordering countries 💙💛," she continued.

The Cinderella star has long been an activist for causes ranging from climate change to poverty to Coronavirus relief. Last year, she participated in Global Citizen Live's 24-hour global event on September 25 to support the organization's campaign to defend the planet and defeat poverty.

In 2020, she also participated in Global Citizen's Together At Home Instagram Live concert series to help stop the spread of Coronavirus by engaging with fans live from her home with ex-boyfriend and singer Shawn Mendes.