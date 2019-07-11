The Amazing Transformation of Ugly Betty. See Betty en NY's Jaw-Dropping Makeover!

THE BELOVED BETTY
Elyfer Torres, who plays Ugly Betty in Telemundo’s series Betty in NY, admits that stepping into the shoes of this iconic character was challenging. “I didn’t want to see other versions so I didn’t unconsciously imitate other characters. I was a bit scared at first when I got the part because I knew I would be compared to other actresses,” she tells People CHICA about playing a role previously played by America Ferrera, Angelica Vale and Ana María Orozco in other TV versions. “Everybody loves Betty and we’re happy with how the audience reacted to my character.”
LOVE THE HAIR!
She is the first Ugly Betty with curly hair. “It gives her a multicultural look because she is living in New York City, where you have people from Colombia, from Mexico, from Cuba, from all over the world,” Torres says.
BEAUTIFUL INSIDE AND OUT
“The most important thing is that Betty’s transformation comes from inside, it’s about self-love. She understands that she is a powerful woman simply because she is herself and her world changes, she becomes this stronger, more empowered woman without changing her essence, which is the most beautiful thing about her,” Torres (here with Erick Elias, who plays her boss and love interest in the story).
WOW!...THE NEW BETTY
After Betty’s makeover, they decided to keep her signature curly hair. Torres says she straightened her hair when she went to the casting for the coveted starring role in Betty en NY, but showed up to a makeup call once with her natural curls and producers fell in love with the look, telling her to play Betty with her fabulous curly hair.
POWER SUIT
Betty’s new look is cool and modern, it preserves her uniqueness and is not overly sexualized. She is fun and powerful, and is ready to take on the world!
A SMILE TO REMEMBER
The producers also decided to leave her braces since it’s not something you can take off overnight in real life. It sends young girls the message that you don’t have to be perfect in order to be happy and feel beautiful.
BETTY'S MESSAGE
The Mexican actress cried when it was time to say goodbye to Betty’s character. “Betty changed my life,” she admits, touching her heart with her humble nature and loving personality.
ONE IN A MILLION
Like Betty, Torres has a unique fashion style. “I like vibrant colors like hot pink, yellow, neon green,” she admits. “I love sneakers, I collect them. I love to play with makeup, and wear glasses with unique designs. I have some that have flames on them!”
ROAD TO SELF-LOVE
Torres also felt insecure once like Betty. She says she had a great childhood and comes from a loving family, but felt depressed and insecure when she began acting and had to deal with rejection. “I went to casting after casting and when I didn’t get the role time after time, I started thinking: ‘There must be something wrong with me. Maybe I’m not pretty enough, not white enough. I have bad hair,’ so I started straightening my hair to go to casting,” she recalls. “Then you realize that the universe just wasn’t aligned yet, and the role that was meant for you was around the corner.”
LIFE AFTER BETTY
What comes after Betty in NY for the talented actress? She plays singer Selena Quintanilla’s profesional impersonator in the Telemundo series El Secreto de Selena, which talks about the last months in the life of the Queen of Tex Mex.