The Amazing Transformation of Ugly Betty. See Betty en NY's Jaw-Dropping Makeover!

Torres also felt insecure once like Betty. She says she had a great childhood and comes from a loving family, but felt depressed and insecure when she began acting and had to deal with rejection. “I went to casting after casting and when I didn’t get the role time after time, I started thinking: ‘There must be something wrong with me. Maybe I’m not pretty enough, not white enough. I have bad hair,’ so I started straightening my hair to go to casting,” she recalls. “Then you realize that the universe just wasn’t aligned yet, and the role that was meant for you was around the corner.”