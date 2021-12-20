5 Latinx-Focused TV Shows To Binge-Watch Before 2021 Ends

From a perfectly poignant romantic comedy to a thrilling murder mystery, kick back and relax with these five shows.

As the year winds down, everyone is looking to just relax and enjoy whatever plans they have for the holiday season.

With Christmas programming in full swing, sometime finding something that is a bit less jolly and holly can be a task.

Below People Chica has brought you five Latinx-focused TV shows that are a departure from your regularly programmed Christmas shows and will keep you glued to the couch wanting more.

1. With Love (Amazon Prime Video)

One Day At A Time and Jane the Virgin producer, Gloria Calderón Kellet, brings to life this story about family, love and purpose. With Love follows the lives of siblings Lily Diaz (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge Diaz, Jr. (Mark Indelicato) as they navigate the ups, downs and hilarious situations life throws at us.

2. Love, Victor (Hulu)

Love, Victor features everything you love about coming-of-age stories. The show follows high school student Victor as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery after he moves to a new city with his family.

3. Los Espookys (HBO Max)

If you love horror and comedy, then this is the show for you. Creators Fred Armisen, Ana Fabrega and Julio Torres have created a show that follows a group of friends who have taken their love of horror and turned it into a very interesting and innovative business.

4. Acapulco (Apple TV)

Acapulco follows the story of a young Maximo (Enrique Arrizon) as he navigates the twists and turns of life after landing his dream job at the "it" resort in Acapulco, Mexico, during the 1980s. Iconic comedic actor Eugenio Derbez also stars in the show as an older Maximo and the show's narrator.

5. Quien mato a Sara? (Netflix)