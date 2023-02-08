Keep Dinner Light with This Delicious Tequila-Infused Ceviche de Atún
This Tuna Ceviche from Miami's very own Mayami Wynwood is looking to help elevate your cena.
We often struggle with what recipes to make at dinnertime, something that only adds stress to our already hectic days.
Regardless of what you're juggling in your day-to-day, having something delicious when it's time to eat can change your entire outlook on life.
The lovely folks at Mayami Wynwood in beautiful Miami, FL, have shared an incredibly wonderful recipe for their ceviche de atún (aka tuna ceviche) below.
| Credit: Mayami
Ingredients
Tuna
- 3 oz Tuna (medium diced)
- .10 oz EVOO (for tuna dressing)
- .50 oz Lemon
- .1 oz Salt
- 2.5 oz Sangrita (see sub recipe)
- 1 oz Tequila Blanco (mixed in with the sangrita)
- 4 pc of Smoked Cucumber Balls (use melon baller and smoker)
- 10 pc Pearl Onions (sliced rings)
- 1 pc Radish (fine julienne and put in ice water)
- .5 oz Micro Cilantro (for garnish)
- 1 pc Chile Chiltepin (Toasted and Ground)
Sangrita
- 16 pc of tomatoes (partially burnt on a comal)
- 1 oz Worcestershire sauce
- 1 oz soy sauce
- 1 oz maggie
- 1 oz Valentina
- 1 oz Salt
- 3 oz Lime Juice
- 3 drops of cilantro juice (freshly juiced and put into a dropper)
Directions
- The Tuna is cut fresh in a noodle form. Season the tuna with E.V.O and maldon salt.
- Place the sangrita in the middle of the bowl and mix in the tequila blanco and chile chiltepin.
- Use a ring mold going around to build the tuna mix. Garnish at the pass with cilantro leaves and radish julienne.
- Burn the tomatoes on the plancha. Once burnt, pass through the vegetable juicer.
- Combine all the ingredients except the lime juice. The lime juice is added at the end when you're ready to serve.