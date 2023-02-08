Keep Dinner Light with This Delicious Tequila-Infused Ceviche de Atún

This Tuna Ceviche from Miami's very own Mayami Wynwood is looking to help elevate your cena.

We often struggle with what recipes to make at dinnertime, something that only adds stress to our already hectic days.

Regardless of what you're juggling in your day-to-day, having something delicious when it's time to eat can change your entire outlook on life.

The lovely folks at Mayami Wynwood in beautiful Miami, FL, have shared an incredibly wonderful recipe for their ceviche de atún (aka tuna ceviche) below.

Tuna aguachile/ceviche Ceviche de Atun from Mayami Wynwood in Miami, FL. | Credit: Mayami

Ingredients

Tuna

3 oz Tuna (medium diced)

.10 oz EVOO (for tuna dressing)

.50 oz Lemon

.1 oz Salt

2.5 oz Sangrita (see sub recipe)

1 oz Tequila Blanco (mixed in with the sangrita)

4 pc of Smoked Cucumber Balls (use melon baller and smoker)

10 pc Pearl Onions (sliced rings)

1 pc Radish (fine julienne and put in ice water)

.5 oz Micro Cilantro (for garnish)

1 pc Chile Chiltepin (Toasted and Ground)

Sangrita

16 pc of tomatoes (partially burnt on a comal)

1 oz Worcestershire sauce

1 oz soy sauce

1 oz maggie

1 oz Valentina

1 oz Salt

3 oz Lime Juice

3 drops of cilantro juice (freshly juiced and put into a dropper)

Directions