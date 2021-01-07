The Final Days of Trump: Congress Finally Confirms Biden's Victory

After Joe Biden's victory was finally confirmed by Congress and Vice President Mike Pence certified him as the 46th president of the United States, many are still wondering what the final days of the Trump presidency will look like. Various politicians have talked about impeaching him again or invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office after the insurrection of the Capitol on Wednesday, but the president now claims there will be a peaceful transition of power.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," Trump said in a statement tweeted by deputy chief of staff for communications Dan Scavino. "I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!"

Trump has been blocked from social media due to "incendiary" language that led a mob of supporters to break into the Capitol yesterday to protest against "election fraud" alleged by Trump. Urged by President-elect Joe Biden to intervene to stop the violence in Washington, D.C., Trump told rioters "we love you" and claimed he understood their hurt over an alleged "stolen election," but asked them to go home to keep the peace and respect "law and order."

Images of the Capitol building partly destroyed after the assault by Trump supporters and a clash with police, which left a woman dead and some wounded, have shocked many. "The world is watching — and like so many other Americans, I am shocked and saddened that our nation, so long a beacon of light, hope, and democracy has come to such a dark moment," Biden said on social media. "Through war and strife, America has endured much. And we will endure here and prevail now."

Pence has been criticized by radical Trump supporters as well as Trump himself for not standing by the president. Pence thanked Washington's armed forces for ending the disruption at the capitol. "Thank you to the incredible Capitol Hill Police Officers and every Law Enforcement Officer for keeping us safe today," Pence said. "Thanks to your service, the Capitol was secured and we are truly grateful."