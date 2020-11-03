Trump Rallies Linked to Over 30,000 COVID-19 Cases and 700 Deaths

A new Stanford University paper found that more than 30,000 COVID-19 cases and 700 deaths have been linked to Donald Trump's recent rallies. "Our analysis strongly supports the warnings and recommendations of public health officials concerning the risk of COVID-19 transmission at large group gatherings, particularly when the degree of compliance with guidelines concerning the use of masks and social distancing is low," wrote the paper's authors. "The communities in which Trump rallies took place paid a high price in terms of disease and death."

Researchers built a statistical model to estimate the effects of 18 Trump rallies held between June 20 and September 22; three of those rallies were held indoors. By analyzing the demographics, local policy measures, and previous levels of COVID-19 in the counties where the rallies happened as compared to similar counties, they determined that the rallies "increased subsequent confirmed cases of COVID-19 by more than 250 per 100,000 residents." The paper added that the people who died of rally-linked coronavirus cases did not necessarily attend the rallies.

The White House has called the paper "flawed" and said that its intent was to shame Trump supporters. "As the president has said, the cure cannot be worse than the disease, and this country should be open, armed with best practices and freedom of choice to limit the spread of COVID-19," White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement.

The paper has not yet been peer reviewed, but so far opinions have differed on whether or not it displays bias against Trump's fans. Michael Mina, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told Politico that the paper is a "data point" but is also "so overtly political that it makes it hard to distinguish if there were decisions made out of perhaps unrecognized bias." Meanwhile, Eleanor Murray, an assistant professor of epidemiology at Boston University School of Public Health, said that the paper's methods were sound.

