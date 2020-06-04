Donald Trump Built a Wall Around the White House

As protests against police brutality continue across the country, President Donald Trump has installed new fencing around the White House. A source from the Secret Service told Fox News that the fence is "standard anti-riot fencing" and is between seven and nine feet high. According to CNN reporter Betsy Klein, there are also additional concrete barriers in the area surrounding the White House and the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

On Thursday, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser ended the curfew that had been in place since Sunday and asked National Guard troops from other states to leave. "We’re examining every legal question on the President’s authority to send troops, even National Guard from other states, to DC," the mayor tweeted. "We’ve not requested them nor do we need them."

Last week, Trump and his family went into a bunker underneath the White House, then later said that he was just there for an "inspection." On Monday, he enlisted law enforcement to clear protesters from Lafayette Square so he could walk to St. John's Church for a photograph.