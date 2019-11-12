The Third Annual Tropicália Festival Was a Latinx Success

Image zoom Los Tigres Del Norte Steph Port

This past weekend, Goldenvoice’s Tropicália Music and Taco Festival celebrated Latin and Chicano music as well as indie pop and rock over two days in Pico Rivera, California, and People CHICA was on hand to take in the scene (and eat the tacos).

Sponsor Johnnie Walker brought its John Walker & Sons Cocktail Grocer experience to the festival, and showcased their exclusive cocktail by mixologist Othón Nolasco — the Tropicália CoCoChata, featuring a churro garnish from L.A.’s Churros Calientes. Headliners Chicano Batman also made an appearance at the pop-up on Sunday, surprising fans right before their performance. In another first, L.A. Taco curated all the food vendors for the two-day event, with a selection that represented a diverse group of taco styles from all over Southern California.

Image zoom Chicano Batman

In addition to the food and drinks, of course, there was music everywhere. Headliners included Caifanes, Los Tigres del Norte, Kali Uchis, Chicano Batman and Cuco; other performers were iconic bands like Enanitos Verdes and rising artists like Omar Apollo, Boy Pablo, Katszu and La Doña.

Image zoom Omar Apollo @myrahsarwar

We spoke to rising stars La Doña and Omar Apollo ahead of their performances. San Francisco–based La Doña, who recently dropped her single “Le Lo Lai,” plans to release her next EP in early February. Three words she would use to describe her music? Hyphy, traditional and radical. Seems about right, as her ability to blend hip-hop, reggaeton, and Caribbean beats into one cohesive sound is certainly impressive.

Omar Apollo, on the other hand — currently on his Speed of Sound tour — is better described as pop mixed with Mexican soul. “I just want people to feel good when they listen to my music,” he says. “If it can make people happier, that’s really the only thing that I want.” So what’s next for him? “I’m currently working on a bunch of stuff right now,” he explains. “It’s supposed to be for an album, but I’m now in a position where I can just wait — like make something I’m really in love with rather than try to rush it, and that takes a little bit of time. It’s going to be something I’m really proud of. I haven’t felt that way yet. … One day I’ll get the point where I’m like, ‘OK, this is exactly what I was envisioning.’”