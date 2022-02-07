Over the last two years, COVID-19 has limited our ability to visit new places, however, we can still travel to new destinations from the comfort of our warm, snug couches.

As the world opens up and the travel bug bites into us again, our minds are beginning to wander to the most accessible destinations now available.

To help you get motivated to create a travel plan, People Chica's #MotivationMonday series is highlighting five podcasts—in Spanish and English—that want to teach you how to travel on a budget to COVID-friendly destinations and help you to explore the world like a true #ChicaBoss.

Mykonos Mykonos | Credit: Getty Images

Women Who Travel by Lale Arikoglu and Meredith Carey - English

Condé Nast travel editors, Lale Arikoglu and Meredith Carey, are getting us excited to travel by going through the realities of traveling as a modern woman. In each episode, they explore the wonders of food, hospitality and adventure.

La Maleta de Carla by Carla Llamas - Spanish

Blogger and podcast host Carla Llamas shares interviews and insights from experts in travel and sustainability. In every episode, Llamas details responsible tourism, entrepreneurship and the best ways to explore new destinations alongside locals.

Desde El Avión con Michelle & Adam by Michelle Poler and Adam Stramwasser - Spanish

Travel podcast hosts Michelle Poler and Adam Stramwasser are sharing their travel experiences as they go from city to city, discovering new places and diving deeper into their marriage. They offer their best traveling tips as well as what it's like to work alongside your significant other. Poler and Stramwasser describe what it was like quitting their jobs in 2016 to work on their business as a couple, and also how to achieve your personal goals.

The World Wanderers by Amanda Kingsmith and Ryan Ferguson - English

If you're thirsty for adventure, then tune in with Amanda Kingsmith and Ryan Ferguson as they explore the world, learn new languages and meet new people. The couple and podcast hosts use this platform as a travel diary of their adventures through Europe, Southeast Asia, New Zealand and Australia. They also provide tips on how to travel on a budget, what to eat and what you can expect.

The Travel Diaries by Holly Rubenstein - English