Located in the Salamanca neighborhood along one of the most popular streets, Ortega y Gasset, La Praline offers fresh, homemade baked goods, an ample menu of coffees, teas, brews and cocktails.

Inside, the coffee shop has plenty of tables where you can sit and work for a few hours. If you're looking to enjoy the sun and wind during the Spring and Summer months, their terrace is just as lovely.

Hours: Mon-Sat 9 AM to 8:30 PM/Sun 9 AM to 7:30 PM

Address: C. de José Ortega y Gasset, 69, 28006 (Metro: Lista or Diego de Leon)