These 7 Coffee Shops in Madrid are a Digital Nomad's Dream
It's a new era and digital nomads are no longer seen as mythical beings—with coffee shops becoming the new office space. Whether you're looking for a place to get some work done or you're enjoying an espresso with a friend, for #WanderlustWednesday we've listed seven coffee shops in Spain's beautiful capital city, Madrid, perfect for just that.
La Praline
Located in the Salamanca neighborhood along one of the most popular streets, Ortega y Gasset, La Praline offers fresh, homemade baked goods, an ample menu of coffees, teas, brews and cocktails.
Inside, the coffee shop has plenty of tables where you can sit and work for a few hours. If you're looking to enjoy the sun and wind during the Spring and Summer months, their terrace is just as lovely.
Hours: Mon-Sat 9 AM to 8:30 PM/Sun 9 AM to 7:30 PM
Address: C. de José Ortega y Gasset, 69, 28006 (Metro: Lista or Diego de Leon)
Frida
Recognize this cafe from a popular Spanish Netflix show? If you're thinking Valeria, you're correct.
Located in the Chueca neighborhood, just a short walk from the Chueca metro station, you'll encounter the adorable Frida Cafe.
Sit outside in the courtyard or grab a table indoors for delicious food, traditional brews and great wifi.
Hours: Mon-Fri 10 AM to 1 AM/Sun 11 AM to 1 AM
Address: C. San Gregorio, 8, 28004 Madrid, Spain (Metro: Chueca)
Payés Madrid
If you're looking for a cafe that feels like home, then Payés is the one.
Come in for fresh crepes, salads, sandwiches, coffee and fresh-pressed juices. This spot, located in the Salamanca neighborhood, has charm, delight and excellent service.
Hours: Mon-Wed 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM/Thurs 10 AM to 8:30 PM/Fri 9:30 AM to 8:30 PM/ Sat 10 AM to 2 PM
Address: C. de Montesa, 25, 28006 (Metro: Lista or Diego de León)
Delic
Delic has been serving their customers an array of flavors for more than 20 years.
Whether you're in the mood for toast, tarts, pizzas, salads, delicious desserts or drinks, this eclectic spot has it all. The carrot cake is a must and their store hours are unbeatable.
Hours: Mon-Thurs 11 AM to 2 AM/Fri-Sun 11 AM to 2:30 AM/Sun 11 AM to midnight
Address: C. Costanilla de San Andrés, 14 | 28005, Madrid (metro La Latina)
La Bicicleta
If you have an intense day ahead of you, then come to this spot.
Famous for being the first cycling cafe in Madrid, this spot is where the urban cyclcists from the city come to fix up their bikes, change wheels or oil their gears.
An idyllic place for freelancers, there's a special spot for those who come to work with its delicious food, caffeinated drinks and great vibes.
Hours: Mon-Sun 10 AM to midnight
Address: Plaza de San Ildefonso, 9, 28004, Madrid (Metro: Tribunal)
Toma Café
Located in the lovely neighborhood of Chamberi, coffee lovers will rejoice with this spot.
The baristas here are pros, so let yourself be guided by their expertise when it comes to great coffee.
Accompany any of their drinks with one of their delicious homemade cookies or cakes for an experience that will beat out any cup of joe you've ever tasted in the past.
Hours: Mon-Fri 8 AM to 9 PM/Sat-Sun 9 AM to 9 PM
Address: C. Santa Feliciana 5 | 28010, Madrid (Metro: Iglesia)
Chia
If you're looking for a vegan friendly spot, this is the place to be.
Their rare coffees, salads, meals and lovely atmosphere will make you feel right at home.
It's good to note that from 2-3:15 PM you will not be able to use your laptop as that is their set lunch hours for their non-working customers, so unless you're planning on indulging in one of their delicious dishes, get ready to give your table up for someone who is.
Hours: Mon 11:30 AM to 11 PM/Tues-Thurs/ Fri 9:30 AM to 11/Sat PM Sun 11 AM to 11:30 PM/Sun 11 AM to 4:30 PM
Address: C. de Arapiles, 5, 28015 Madrid, Spain (Metro: Quevedo)