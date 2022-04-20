7 Must-Have Travel Items You Need for Your Summer Vacation
Traveling helps us understand the wonderful world around us. But, everyone knows that a trip is sometimes only as good as what you remember to pack. For our #WanderlustWednesday series, People Chica is bringing you seven items perfect for your next trip.
Baesix Skin Care Kit
Figuring out what to pack from the multitudes of skin care goodies you have at home can be difficult. Fret not, Baesix has got your back with their #ThisIsEverything kit, which comes with a face wash, SPF 35 face moisturizer, eye serum, brightening serum, overnight mask, face wipes and a cute baggie to put it all in.
Baesix, #ThisIsEverything Kit, $174.30, baesix.com
jack59 Hair Soaps
Packing shampoo and conditioner bottles can be a bit of a hassle. They are either too big and bulky or too small and not providing enough product for thicker-haired chicas. Jack59's shampoo and conditioner bars are the perfect, eco-friendly substitute as they are small and compact.
jack59, Shampoo + Conditioner Bars, $6-$22, jack59hairco.com
Mumi Design Packing Cubes
Traveling is all about maximizing your time, so spending time on the painful art of packing (or unpacking) could put a damper on any trip. This is something that the ladies at Mumi Design understand really, really well. Pack your clothes and toiletries like a pro with any of their sleek-looking designs.
Mumi Design, Travel Packing Cubes (includes varies sets), $8-$260, mumidesign.com
Welly First Aid Kits
Accidents are bound to happen, so it is important to have the proper tools in order to respond accordingly. Welly First Aid kits do just that with their mini kits offering things like hand sanitizer, color bandies and more.
Welly First Aid, First Aid Kits, $6.79-$39, getwelly.com
Larkly Mineral Powder Sunscreen
Sun protection is more important than ever, but some SPF bottles can be bulky and take up too much space. Thankfully, Larkly has solved that problem with their reef safe and sustainable mineral-based SPF 30 sunscreen. It comes in an easy-to-carry brush applicator tool, allowing you to easily apply SPF when needed.
Larkly, SPF 30 Mineral Powder Sunscreen, $32, larkly.com
Beautifect Beauty Box
Regardless of where you go, looking good is always a must. Keep your makeup neatly in one place with the Beautifect's sleek beauty box. This LED-light powered makeup box allows you to perfectly achieve that winged eyeliner look for some fabulous FOMO-inducing vacation pics.
Beautifect, Beautifect Box, $325-$372, beautifect.com
Sun Patch SPF Patches
Experts cannot stress enough the true importance of protecting yourself from sun's rays. Sun Patch wants to help you achieve total protection for what is sometimes the most forgotten area of the face: your under eyes.
Sun Patch, Sunblock UV Under Eye Protection, $26, sunpatch.com