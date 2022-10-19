Travel With Ease this Holiday Season With These 6 Expert Hacks
As the holiday season approaches in a post-pandemic world, travelers are jet-setting to new destinations to celebrate solo or with their families. We've gathered six travel tips with the help of Expedia based on their latest 2023 Air Hacks Report.
A Report that Reunites
To help travelers save time and money on their flights, the 2023 Air Travel Hacks Report from Expedia was crafted alongside the Airlines Reporting Corporation with the latest trends, air ticketing data and statistical data that back up these trends.
Save Big Booking on Sundays
According to the report, travelers who chose to book on Sundays instead of Fridays save an average of five percent on domestic flights and 15% on international flights.
Booking Early Can Lead to Higher Savings
When planning an international trip, book up to six months before you planning on taking off. For domestic travel, book at least a month prior.
On average, travelers who booked within these periods saved up to ten percent on travel in comparison to those who waited until the last minute.
Choose Flight Times Wisely
Departing before 3 pm reduces the chances of flight cancellations.
Year-to-date flight status data reports that flights departing after 3 pm have a 50% higher chance of being delayed.
Travel on Wednesdays
If possible, avoid departing for your trip from Saturday to Monday as these are the priciest days to travel.
Set up Price Alerts for the Best Deals
Using tools such as the Expedia app tracking and prediction feature can help take the guess work out of your booking dates and times.
This tool uses exclusive data to select the best times to book and offer notification of flight price changes.
Pick Off-Peak Dates to Travel
Avoid long lines at TSA, wait times and unnecessary stress by traveling on off-peak dates.