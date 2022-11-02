This #WanderlustWednesday we're giving you four essential items that will make traveling a breeze this holiday season.

With the holiday season upon us, folks are preparing to jet-set home to loved ones or to new, exciting destinations.

Whether you're taking time off at a beach in the Caribbean or visiting your mamá for Nochebuena, traveling in comfort is essential to reducing stress and ensuring a holly-jolly journey.

This #WanderlustWednesday we're sharing four of our favorite travel essentials.

collapsible luggage Credit: Rollink Inc.Instagram

Rollink Inc. Collapsible Suitcase

Say goodbye to chunky luggage with Rollink Inc. Their suitcases are the world's slimmest and most collapsible bags while also being sustainable and convenient.

The collapsable case can be stored away without occupying extra space in your home or hotel and can be stowed under a bed.

The brand has received the Innovation Award for Best New Luggage and the overall Buzz Award for the Most Attention-Grabbing New Product in 2020.

Rollink Inc. Collapsible Suitcases, Rolling Vega starting at $185 & Flex Aura starting at $269, rollink.com

Flossing Toothbrush Credit: Courtesy of Doctor Plotka's Travel Toothbrush

Doctor Plotka's Travel Toothbrush and All-Natural Fluoride-Free Whitening Toothpaste

Don't skimp on oral hygiene with this collapsible toothbrush from Doctor Plotka. The no-fuss foldable feature gives you extra cleanliness and prevents it from sticking to anything in your luggage or toiletries bag.

Additionally, silver-infused bristles naturally eliminate 99% of bacteria, viruses, and fungi from your toothbrush within six hours post-use, while flossing bristles reach deep under the gum line and in grooves to break-up plaque.

Pair it with the all-natural toothpaste for extra freshness that cleans your teeth without chemicals and is made with 100% naturally sourced ingredients.

Doctor Plotka's, Travel Toothbrush and All-Natural Fluoride Free Whitening Toothpaste, starting at $5.99 mouthwatchers.com

Gladstn London's Hampton Bag

If you're looking for a go-to bag that is light and easy to carry, this is the one for you. With a plethora of colors to choose from, this tote bag features a large front pocket for your phone, passport and keys.

The inside of this versatile tote easily fits your laptop, charger and any other essentials you'll need at hand while traveling or breezing through the city on errands.

Gladstn London, Hampton Bag, $856.26, gladstnlondon.com

Bloomi's Play Mini Vibrator

Bring pleasure along with you with this compact, curvy vibrator from Bloomi. This tiny but mighty vibrator has two sides for versatile pleasure and features a round side for rubbing everywhere and a curvy side perfect for clitoral or anal play.