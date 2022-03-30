Get Your Platano Power on in the Dominican Republic With These 7 Travel Tips
When looking for a well-rounded destination—the Dominican Republic has it all. From crystalline beaches to mouthwatering food, you're gonna have a good time. For #WanderlustWednesday, People Chica has gathered the best tips to help you unwind & enjoy.
When to Book
The weather in the Dominican Republic is warm throughout the year, however, you may experience heavier rainfall from January to March and throughout August.
Tourism is heaviest during the summer months, from June to September. We recommend visiting the island in late March, April, May, October or November. You can also fly into regional airports in Punta Cana, Samaná, Santiago and Santo Domingo.
Bring Light and Fresh Clothing
Because of the warm weather, it is recommended to bring clothing that will let your body breathe throughout the day, like cotton or linen.
Pack flip-flops for the beach, or comfortable walking shoes if you're visiting the mountains and the city.
The Constanza Valley
One of the three places to visit in the D.R. is the Constanza Valley. Coined the "Switzerland of the Caribbean," it is home to four large national parks containing the highest mountains in the Caribbean.
The weather in this area is cool, with temperatures dropping to 50°F (10°C) from December to March. In addition to its views, the region is the breadbasket of the country, housing delicacies including cepa de apio, stewed goat and strawberries.
Where to stay: Book an Airbnb or a cabin overlooking the mountains for beautiful views each morning. If you're looking for a hotel, try out Hotel Rancho Constanza.
Las Terrenas: Samaná
Sitting on the northeastern shore of the island, is the Samaná Peninsula with its delightful area hosting hidden caves, isolated beaches, clear waters and some of the most coveted scenery on the island.
Among the best places to see within this area is Las Terrenas. Visit Samaná for its beaches, whale watching excursions, ecotourism adventures and kite surfing.
Where to stay: Opt for a boutique hotel or an all-inclusive resort. Some favorites are Mosquito Hotel and Viva Wyndham Resorts.
Santo Domingo
Take a day or two to visit the nation's capital, Santo Domingo. Stroll through the Zona Colonial (the city's colonial-era center), visit the growing city's roaring restaurant scene and explore its vibrant nightlife.
Santo Domingo has some of the best restaurants in the country, as well as Pop-Up restaurant experiences.
Where to stay: Pick an AirBnB in Naco, in the Zona Colonial or Piantini. If you're looking for hotels, the Renaissance Santo Domingo, Embassy Suites and JW Marriott are among the best.
Delicacies to Die For
The Dominican Republic is well-known for its delicious local cuisine that consists of staples like rice, beans, meat and plantain dishes. The island also boasts rich ingredients such as passion fruit and assorted cheeses.
You can't leave without having a tres golpes for breakfast (a dish that has mangú, fried cheese, a fried egg and fried salami), a morir soñando (a creamy orange juice and Carnation milk drink), stewed goat and mangú. Also, try regional delicacies at local restaurants—you won't be disappointed.
Things to Keep in Mind
- Even though the D.R. is a safe destination, use Uber when traveling within the city area (if possible), hire a taxi or rent a car. Walking around is not recommended.
- Keep your phone and personal belongings well-kept and out of sight.
- If you're staying long-term, supermarkets are an affordable option. Opt for El Nacional, Bravo or la Sirena.
- Local tour influencers like William Ramos (@siempreviajerord) and Jefri de León (@sirenomanrd) are great resources.