Rapper Trae Tha Truth Donates $30,000 to Vanessa Guillen's Family

Houston rapper and activist Trae Tha Truth met with Vanessa Guillen's sisters on Wednesday and surprised them with a donation of $30,000 ahead of the soldier's funeral. "We are In This Together," he wrote on Instagram. "Honored To Assist .... I Know It Might Not Be A Lot To Some, But It Means Alot To Be Able To Donate 30,000 To Help The Family During They Pain... We Will Continue To Fight."

"Vanessa is a Houstonian," the rapper told Houston's ABC affiliate. "I'm at a point in my life where we have to protect our women. We have to protect us all, but we really have to protect our women. It's a disappointment when people cry out for help and we don't take it as serious."

The soldier's remains were found in June near Fort Hood, where she went missing in April. A criminal complaint obtained by People alleges that 20-year-old Army specialist Aaron Robinson killed Guillen in the armory room at Fort Hood, where she worked, and where her identification, wallet, and car keys were found. The complaint also lists Cecily Aguilar, 22, who had a romantic relationship with Robinson, as a second suspect. Robinson died by suicide in July.

Last month, Guillen's family went to the White House and Capitol Building to propose the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill, which would let service members report sexual assault and harassment claims to a third party, rather than to their chain of command.