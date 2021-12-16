Singer Tori Kelly opened up to People Chica about playing Meena in the animated film Sing 2, coming to theaters on December 22. "I am so excited," she says about playing Meena again, an adorably shy elephant with a miraculous voice. "In Sing 1, my character Meena struggled with stage fright a lot and we get to see by the end of the movie that she overcomes that," says Kelly. "In the second movie, now that she's comfortable on stage and has gained this new confidence as a performer, we still see her as the shy girl because now she has a new fear, which is that she's never been in love before."

Meena discovers love in Sing 2 and it's a fun journey. "She's never kissed anyone before. We get to see her experience all these new feelings, still being that shy girl that we saw in the first movie, but in a whole different way, when it comes to falling in love with someone," Kelly says. "It's such a blast to be able to play this character again."

Kelly says she and her character have a lot in common. "I used to be afraid of love, I relate to Meena in a lot of ways," she admits. "In the first film I related to her a lot because I used to have stage freight growing up but I loved to sing, it's all I wanted to do. Now in this movie, where she's not trying to be so awkward around this boy that she likes, I definitely relate to that because I was not the most outgoing person. I was pretty shy when it came to having crushes."

Chica - Spotlight On: Tori Kelly - December 2021 / January 2022 Credit: Marco Grob for Universal Pictures

Thankfully the singer, 29, got over her fears and gained confidence. "As a performer I had to focus on the music and tune everything else out. I still to this day will get butterflies right before I go on stage but now it's the good kind of nerves," she says. "We should never lose that sense of excitement."

The star also talked to People Chica about her Puerto Rican roots and how she celebrates her multicultural heritage. "My grandmother on my dad's side was born and raised in Puerto Rico. She is still there now. My dad never picked up Spanish and he never taught it to me and I want to learn," she says. "I haven't been in Puerto Rico since I was 16, but it's a huge part of my childhood. I remember her coming over and cooking platanos for us," she adds about her abuela.

Her multicultural heritage reflects in her music. "My dad is half Puerto Rican and half Jamaican, and I'm very proud of that Caribbean side of me. I'm inspired by gospel, pop music, R&B, rock and I want to get into some reggae. Maybe I'll do a Caribbean album at some point," she adds.