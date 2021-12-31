From Bad Bunny to Olivia Rodrigo, we're wrapping up our 2021 music playlist with these hits.

These Five Songs Were the Top Hits of 2021

This year has been filled with great musical hits, and as we enter 2022, we can't forget the ones that took our breath away, made us dance, and cheered us on at every moment.

To honor this year's top five tracks, this week's music playlist brings tunes from Bad Bunny's

"Yonaguni" to the return of Adele with "Easy on Me."

Get ready to go down the 2021 memory lane by cranking up that speaker!

1. "Yonaguni" by Bad Bunny

This track topped the Billboard charts for Hot Latin Songs and reached number three on the Billboard Global 200. The song was released in June of 2021 and became one of this summer's anthems. El Conejo Malo also topped charts this year as the most streamed artist on Spotify.

2. "Driver's License" by Olivia Rodrigo

Oliva Rodrigo's "Driver's License" was this year's most streamed song on Spotify at 1.1 Billion streams. Her album Sour also topped the charts this year and she was chosen as Time's Entertainer of the Year.

3. "ÍNDIGO" by Camilo and Evaluna Montaner

Camilo and Evaluna Montaner surprised all their fans with their unique pregnancy announcement. The Colombian singer and the Venezuelan singer-actress shared the news that they were expecting their first child with this heartwarming music video.

4. "La mamá de la mamá" by El Alfa

El Alfa took dembow to a global level this year with his hit "La mamá de la mamá." The Dominican artist topped Billboard musical charts and continues to lead as the Dominican Republic's top dembow artist.

5. "Easy on Me" by Adele