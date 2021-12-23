Romance, Fiction And More: Top 5 Books Everyone Was Reading In 2021

In this week's #Bookmarked, People Chica is bringing you the five books that were on everyone's nightstand.

With so many great book releases in 2021, it can be difficult to decide which one to buy next.

Whether you're seriously into fiction or love a suspense-filled thriller that'll have you on the edge of your seat, the below five books were some of the best books that came out this year.

For our #Bookmarked series, People Chica is highlighting five books and authors across genres and ethnicities to bring you something that is as unique as your reading style.

Woman reading book on a bed Credit: Getty Images / Anastasiia Krivenok

Romance: While We Were Dating by Jasmine Guillory

Guillory pens another feel good story about what happens when the line between business and pleasure blurs. Ben Stephens is an advertising executive who is looking to keep a steady focus on his career—which is working out wonderfully until he meets the stunningly sexy Anna Gardiner. What starts off as a harmless flirtation quickly turns into something deeper and richer than either has experienced before. $21, www.amazon.com

Fiction: Fault Lines by Emily Itami

For her debut novel, Itami expertly weaves a story that dives deep into the female identity and what it means to wake up and realize that the life you're living may not be the one you want. Fault Lines follows the story of Japanese housewife Mizuki as she walks the thin line between what her life is and what it could be—ultimately having to choose one. $23, www.barnesandnoble.com

Nonfiction: The Comfort Book by Matt Haig

The past few years have been a little rough on everyone, which is why Haig's The Comfort Book is the perfect book for folks looking for a little pick-me-up. What started out as a series of little notes that Haig would write for himself, quickly turned into something that reminds everyone that life can be meaningful and that self-acceptance is the true road to happiness. $16, www.target.com

Thriller: Clark And Division by Naomi Hirahara

Set in post-WWII Chicago, Hirahara's book follows the Ito family after they were released from Manzanar (a U.S. sanctioned internment camp where Japanese families were incarcerated after the attack on Pearl Harbor). Twenty-year-old Aki is grief stricken and shocked by the sudden passing of her older sister Rose, but something is telling her that things aren't what they seem. Inspired by true historical events, follow along as Aki sets off to uncover what exactly happened to her sister. $26, www.walmart.com

Sci-fi: Lore Olympus: Volume One by Rachel Smythe