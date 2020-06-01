Tony Dandrades and Univision Sued for Discriminating Against Dominican TV
TV host Frederick Martínez, aka El Pachá, has accused Dandrades and his network of smearing Dominican-produced television.
This past weekend, TV host Frederick Martínez, aka El Pachá, announced that he has filed a lawsuit against Univision and one of its presenters, Tony Dandrades, for what he describes as "discrimination and discredit" of Dominican television. The suit is asking for up to $5 million in damages, to be distributed among Dominican content producers.
"Since 2017 one of [Univision's] workers, Tony Dandrades, who for over 20 years has given himself the task of discrediting, [has been] systematically saying that Dominican television is a shame, that Dominican television gives pain," said El Pachá in a video.
According to El Pachá, the lawsuit has been raised before the United States Federal Communications Commission; he claims that in the next five days there will be a response from the commission. Any award will be distributed among the owners of Dominican television channels and Dominican artists and producers.
Citing Telemicro, Súper Canal, Dominican View, Tele Quisqueya, and Canal América, which all broadcast Dominican programs in the U.S., El Pachá claims that Andrades's "systematic" campaign has caused those networks to lose money. "A television channel does not allow a talent to take judgment before its competition without having the endorsement of this chain," El Pachá continued. "The business has gone to the ground."