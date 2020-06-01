Tony Dandrades and Univision Sued for Discriminating Against Dominican TV

This past weekend, TV host Frederick Martínez, aka El Pachá, announced that he has filed a lawsuit against Univision and one of its presenters, Tony Dandrades, for what he describes as "discrimination and discredit" of Dominican television. The suit is asking for up to $5 million in damages, to be distributed among Dominican content producers.

"Since 2017 one of [Univision's] workers, Tony Dandrades, who for over 20 years has given himself the task of discrediting, [has been] systematically saying that Dominican television is a shame, that Dominican television gives pain," said El Pachá in a video.

According to El Pachá, the lawsuit has been raised before the United States Federal Communications Commission; he claims that in the next five days there will be a response from the commission. Any award will be distributed among the owners of Dominican television channels and Dominican artists and producers.