From Ariana DeBose to Jennifer Hudson's Historic Win, the Top 7 Tony Awards Moments
The 75th Tony Awards made history with diverse casts, wins and unforgettable performances. Check out our favorite performances, appearances and moments of Broadway's biggest night!
Hosted by Ariana DeBose
The West Side Story actress made her Tony award hosting debut.
She opened up the show to Broadway's best with a medley from iconic musicals such as Chicago, West Side Story and Hamilton.
She received a standing ovation from the crowd for her performance.
EGOT in the House!
Jennifer Hudson made history becoming the youngest woman to earn EGOT status.
Hudson is the 17th person in history to win an Oscar, Grammy, Emmy and Tony award.
She took home a Tony for co-producing A Strange Loop.
The Music Man
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster gave a breathtaking tap dancing performance of The Music Man's finale, "76 Trombones."
"A Strange Loop" Takes Home Best Musical
A Strange Loop set a historical precedent with its diverse producers, which included RuPaul, Ilana Glazer, Jennifer Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Alan Cumming and Billy Porter.
The musical, written by Michael R. Jackson, follows the story of a Black queer musical theater composer who is writing a musical about a Black queer musical composer while working as an usher at The Lion King.
Paris and Prince Jackson
The children of Michael Jackson are all grown up!
Paris and Prince Jackson appeared at Broadway's biggest night to pay tribute to their late father in support of MJ: The Musical.
Smooth Criminal
Aside from taking home the Tony for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical, Myles Frost delivered an unforgetable performance of "Smooth Criminal."
A Memorable Tribute
Tony winner Bernadette Peters paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim, who passed at the age of 91 in November 2021.
The Broadway muse sang "Children Will Listen" from Into the Woods to honor the songwriter.