In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the music journalist details how his love for storytelling was fostered by the communal ritual of el chisme.

Tomás Mier on the Impact His Mexican Heritage Has Had on His Career

Quinceñeras, Nochebuena, carnaval, and Día de Muertos—the Latinx community is one that is steeped in heavy, time-honored traditions. At the core of all of its deeply-rooted traditions is family.

What does a family do best when all of its members gather around to eat and enjoy each other's company? El chisme.

Despite whatever negative connotations el chisme has acquired over time, there is one thing that holds true regardless of who you ask, and it's that this particular moment, often shared between the women of the family, is a sacred time to bond and share stories.

For music journalist Tomás Mier, this sacred ritual shared between his mamá and tías would turn out to be something that would later inform the path he would take in his life and career.

Mier, who has interviewed the likes of Omar Apollo, Kehlani, and Saweetie, tells People Chica, "I knew I had a passion for storytelling—and story-listening if you will—since I was a little kid. Growing up, I loved sitting with my moms and tías as they shared chisme."

He continues, "My Latinx identity has always played a vital role in my life and upbringing, and I knew that I wanted to bring that into whatever type of journalism I pursued."

In an exclusive interview for People Chica, Mier shares how he hopes his work impacts the audiences that read them as well as how being the proud hijo of Mexican immigrants has proven to be his biggest inspiration.

You have the heart of a storyteller and have carved out a path for yourself that allows you to give a voice to that of Latinx talent within the music industry. Did you ever think your career would lead you down this path?

That is so sweet of you. Thank you! I knew I had a passion for storytelling—and story-listening if you will—since I was a little kid. Growing up, I loved sitting with my moms and tías as they shared chisme. I loved being in the know!

I joined journalism class in high school with the dream of being a soccer reporter after watching Mexican soccer with my dad every weekend. When he'd pick me up from school, he'd always listen to a sports radio show in San Jose and I loved to listen, and even call in, as a middle schooler to share my thoughts.

On the other side of things, I ran a stan account for [the] girl group Fifth Harmony secretively. I loved the group and [their] music so much. It wasn't until I was in college that I focused my journalism on music and entertainment.

My Latinx identity has always played a vital role in my life and upbringing, and I knew that I wanted to bring that into whatever type of journalism I pursued. At first, I wanted to do hard news or immigration reporting but soon learned that my passion for music might be the best avenue to pursue a career.

I'm so happy to be able to continue doing that in my career today at Rolling Stone and in the past at PEOPLE. Having diverse voices at news companies like these is crucial to be able to understand other culture[s], and I'm so proud of being able to do that today.

As a Latinx writer and storyteller, what do you hope audiences take away from your pieces?

I hope audiences think my writing is fun, informative, and that it humanizes musicians. For me, entertainment journalism is about that: both giving artists a space to express their personality and describe their work, but also [holding] people in power accountable. I hope readers enjoy the storytelling.

You've written for PEOPLE, the Los Angeles Times, and now Rolling Stone—all brands with very specific voices. What is something you've learned from each of them as it pertains to your writing and storytelling?

Working at the Los Angeles Times taught me about the power of empathy. I was focused on writing obituaries as the COVID pandemic took over and was tasked with the heartbreaking job of contacting the families of those who had died of COVID. I learned how important it is to really listen to people and show empathy through my reporting.

At PEOPLE, I learned the importance of escapism. Our world can be really challenging, and sometimes reading [about] celebrity news can provide that perfect escape from reality that we all need. I think I became a much better writer and communicator at PEOPLE and am so grateful for my time there.

Rolling Stone has challenged me to become a better music analyst and to listen to music in a new way. I've also learned the power of having a platform like this storied magazine and how to use it to uplift important stories.

Your roots trace back to the vibrant and rich country of Mexico. How do you hope to continue to honor your heritage through your work?

Being the son of Mexican immigrants has always been my greatest inspiration. I'm very proud to come from two hardworking immigrant parents who sacrificed their lives by coming here in order to give me a future.

I always try to honor my heritage in my pieces and did so recently in an interview with Omar Apollo, where I was able to relate with him about being the son of Mexican immigrants as well. It informs my reporting and writing in beautiful ways.

What is some advice you'd give someone who would like to pursue a career in journalism?