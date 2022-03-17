The Dembow star is currently on tour in the United States and has big surprises for her fans.

Tokischa's United States tour has kicked off and has been packed with many surprises for her fans.

The Dominican singer shocked and delighted her fans in one of her latest performances by taking off her thong and giving it to one of the fans in the audience standing at the front row of her concert.

"Leaving my panties at the #POPOLATOUR," the dembow star wrote in the video clip shared to her Instagram page. In it, she is seen taking off her underwear and handing it over to one of her fans.

Despite the skirt, tights and sky-high platforms, the process appeared seamless for her.

Fans took to the comments section to laud the singer's uniqueness and express their opinions on her personal gift.

"Before it used to be the fans that left their underwear now it's backward, you're unique my tokiii," one fan wrote. Another one expressed desire for going to one of her concerts, "I need to go to one of these before I die."

Tokischa

The singer who is known for her eccentric personality also has a fan in Spanish artist Rosalía, with whom she recorded the hit song "Linda" in 2021.

During a trip to the Dominican Republic, the Grammy Award winner expressed her admiration for the rapper during an interview with Santiago Matías on Alofoke sin censura.

"I'm surprised by Tokischa's voice; she's special," she said during the interview, where she also discussed other musical influences from the island, including Juan Luis Guerra and Haraca Kiko.