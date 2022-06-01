7 LGBTQIA2S+ Entrepreneurs and Brands to Support this Pride Month (and Every Month)

Por Mirtle Peña-Calderon Junio 01, 2022
Credit: Getty Images / Westend61

June marks the beginning of Pride Month in the United States—a month that celebrates inclusivity, magic and visibility. The following seven brands and entrepreneurs not only exude that philosophy, but they also remind us of what is possible with a little heart and fun.

Empezar galería

1 of 7

Bianca Designs

Bianca Designs is the brainchild of Bianca Negrón, a queer gender-fluid Latinx designer and artist. Their love for minimal and playful designs can be seen throughout their colorful and inclusive pieces.

Bianca Designs, items starting at $0.95, biancadesigns.co

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 of 7

JZD

Power couple Jennifer Zeano and her wife Veronica are the brains behind the brand that created the popular Latina Power tee that has been worn by celebs. JZD sells everything from clothing to drinkware to stationary and more.

JZD, items starting at $6, shopjzd.com

3 of 7

Brown Badass Bonita

Brown Badass Bonita was founded by certified "butterfly woman" Kim Guerra as a way of honoring what makes each and everyone of us magic.

Brown Badass Bonita, items starting at $3, brownbadassbonita.com

Anuncio

4 of 7

A Tribe Called Queer

A Tribe Called Queer is a multidisciplinary community organization that wants to create a safe space for BIPOC and LGBTQIA2S+ folks so that they feel seen, heard and understood. 

A Tribe Called Queer, items starting at $12, atribecalledqueer.com

5 of 7

Muy Cute Merch

Muy Cute Merch was founded by Danny Ramirez and merges his love for all things "Latinx pop culture, the LGBTQIA+ community, positivity, humor, and inclusivity."

Muy Cute Merch, items starting at $3, muycutemerch.com

6 of 7

Gay Pride Apparel

This shop was founded by a first-generation Mexican American LGBTQ+ duo and is focused on helping folks feel empowered, proud and authentic.

Gay Pride Apparel, items starting at $7, gayprideapparel.com

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 de 7

Las Ofrendas

Credit: Las Ofrendas

Las Ofrendas is a BIPOC and queer-owned shop run by tk tunchez. All of the original artwork and designs are handmade with the goal of adorning "your mind, body, and soul!"

Las Ofrendas, items starting at $3, etsy.com/shop/lasofrendas

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

    • Por Mirtle Peña-Calderon