7 LGBTQIA2S+ Entrepreneurs and Brands to Support this Pride Month (and Every Month)
June marks the beginning of Pride Month in the United States—a month that celebrates inclusivity, magic and visibility. The following seven brands and entrepreneurs not only exude that philosophy, but they also remind us of what is possible with a little heart and fun.
Bianca Designs
Bianca Designs is the brainchild of Bianca Negrón, a queer gender-fluid Latinx designer and artist. Their love for minimal and playful designs can be seen throughout their colorful and inclusive pieces.
Bianca Designs, items starting at $0.95, biancadesigns.co
JZD
Power couple Jennifer Zeano and her wife Veronica are the brains behind the brand that created the popular Latina Power tee that has been worn by celebs. JZD sells everything from clothing to drinkware to stationary and more.
JZD, items starting at $6, shopjzd.com
Brown Badass Bonita
Brown Badass Bonita was founded by certified "butterfly woman" Kim Guerra as a way of honoring what makes each and everyone of us magic.
Brown Badass Bonita, items starting at $3, brownbadassbonita.com
A Tribe Called Queer
A Tribe Called Queer is a multidisciplinary community organization that wants to create a safe space for BIPOC and LGBTQIA2S+ folks so that they feel seen, heard and understood.
A Tribe Called Queer, items starting at $12, atribecalledqueer.com
Muy Cute Merch
Muy Cute Merch was founded by Danny Ramirez and merges his love for all things "Latinx pop culture, the LGBTQIA+ community, positivity, humor, and inclusivity."
Muy Cute Merch, items starting at $3, muycutemerch.com
Gay Pride Apparel
This shop was founded by a first-generation Mexican American LGBTQ+ duo and is focused on helping folks feel empowered, proud and authentic.
Gay Pride Apparel, items starting at $7, gayprideapparel.com
Las Ofrendas
Las Ofrendas is a BIPOC and queer-owned shop run by tk tunchez. All of the original artwork and designs are handmade with the goal of adorning "your mind, body, and soul!"
Las Ofrendas, items starting at $3, etsy.com/shop/lasofrendas