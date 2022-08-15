CEO of Flooring King Antonio Sustiel dishes vital advice on what all entrepreneurs need to know when looking to scale their businesses.

Here's How Young Entrepreneurs can Scale their Business According to an Expert

Entrepreneurship can be one of the most rewarding and challenging personal experiences that a person can embark on.

From the tireless nights drafting proposals to balancing the books so your accountant loves you come tax time, entrepreneurship is something that demands bold determination and lots of faith.

Antonio Sustiel, CEO of Flooring King, understands exactly what it takes to build up a business from the ground up, but especially how to do it with grace, humility and a keen eye for what makes his respective industry tick.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Sutiel shares his top tips for scaling your business and the vital advice he'd offer his younger self about jumping into the world of entrepreneurship mind, body and soul.

Antonio Sustiel Credit: Antonio Sustiel

Entrepreneurship is a calling—one that oftentimes requires a lot of TLC. What are some teachable lessons you learned from your early career that you'd share with people who are looking to embark on this journey?

First thing's first: you have to work very hard. When you hear advice like "work smart, not hard," that's the wrong advice. I don't know any successful people who have made it big without working hard.

I would also say it's important to surround yourself with the right people (friends, family, colleagues). It's also important to be positive all of the time, no matter what—you are going to have a lot of obstacles and challenges and growing pains.

Every entrepreneur will tell you that in order to grow their business and succeed, they had to fail a few times and never give up. You must look at failures as lessons that can help you grow. Remember: quitters never win and winners never quit!

Scaling a business is not as easy as everyone may think. What are some misconceptions you feel people have about properly growing their business?

The most important thing is communication! You need to communicate with your team all of the time—be open to their suggestions and ideas and remember that you're not always the smartest person in the room.

Also, make sure to delegate some day-to-day tasks so you can focus on bigger challenges.

In your opinion, what is the most important aspect of scaling your business?

People often use "scale" and "growth" interchangeably, but they are actually two different things.

Growing a business means increasing revenue, but when you do that, you're also using more resources (such as hiring more staff to deal with customers). Scaling is when revenue increases without a substantial increase in costs.

You've been able to carve out an incredible career for yourself. What is your favorite thing about what you do?

My favorite thing about what I do is when I'm able to give back and help the community—that's the most important mission of my career and life.

When I started my journey as an entrepreneur, I worked very hard because I wanted to succeed and have a lot of money, but I didn't really understand the meaning of money. After a while, I started to figure out what's important and that is the impact you can have on the people around you: friends, family and your community.

What is a piece of advice you'd give a young version of yourself about the road that lay ahead for him?

The advice I would give my younger self would be not to worry—that everything will work itself out! Sometimes we get stressed out for no reason and things just fall into place on their own, almost like we're concerned about stuff that's never going to happen.