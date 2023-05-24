The undisputed Queen of Rock has passed away at the age of 83.

Farewell to A Queen: Top 6 Tina Turner Songs to Have on Repeat

The world has lost another legend with the passing of the iconic vocalist Tina Turner.

Tuner, who enjoyed a 60-year musical career pumping out hits, was 83 at the time of her passing at her home in Zurich, Switzerland, according to PA Media.

People reports that the singer had been experiencing long-term health issues.

We've compiled six of her most beloved and famous songs below to honor her tremendous legacy.

"Proud Mary"

The song was initially performed by the American rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival in January 1969, with the cover released by Ike and Tina Turner just two years later.

"The Best"

Typically known as "Simply The Best," this song was released as the lead single off of Turner's Foreign Affair album.

"What's Love Got to Do With It"

Releasing this song years after her divorce from ex-husband Ike due to spousal abuse, this song is noted as Turner's comeback hit 13 years after she released "Proud Mary."

"Typical Male"

This hit was the first song released from her 1986 album Break Every Rule.

"We Don't Need Another Hero"

Turner released this song as the theme song for Mel Gibson's 1985 film Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome, the third installment of the Mad Max franchise.

"Private Dancer"