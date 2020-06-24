Eiza González and Timothée Chalamet Spotted Kissing in Mexico
Chalamet also serenaded González on the guitar.
Move over, Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck — there's another hot new quarantine couple out there. Mexican actress Eiza González was recently spotted vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with American actor Timothée Chalamet. Paparazzi also caught the actors sharing a kiss, sparking rumors that the two are dating. In the photos, they are seen having a great time, swimming and lounging with friends at a resort. In a scene out of a rom-com, the actor — who will play Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic Going Electric — also pulled out a guitar and serenaded Eiza by the pool.
Chalamet seems to have moved on after his break up with actress Lily-Rose Depp two months ago. In any case, González, 30, and Chalamet, 24, are not Instagram-official yet and have neither confirmed nor denied the romance.
Eiza — who has starred in Baby Driver, Welcome to Marwen, and Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw — seems to be enjoying her summer despite lockdowns around the world, also sharing photos of a recent getaway with friends to a snowy mountain paradise.