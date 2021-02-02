How TikTok's Silhouette Challenge Is Becoming Dangerous for Women

Users have been warned that the red filter can be removed, thus revealing everything.

The TikTok silhouette challenge was created to empower the female body, but now concerned internet citizens are discouraging women from participating. The reason? Other users have figured out to remove the filter that makes the body a silhouette, thus exposing the dancer in whatever outfit they are or are not wearing.

The challenge consists of placing a filter over a clip of yourself dancing while seemingly nude. According to BuzzFeed, people have since posted tutorials on YouTube and elsewhere showing would-be hackers how to remove the filter and view women in various states of undress.

"This is readily happening across social media with little community violation response by Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, or TikTok," a Facebook user wrote. "When reminded that this is gross, creepy, and non-consenting, men respond that women are always finding ways to make themselves victims and they shouldn't have been naked on the internet."

"Obviously not linking, but there are videos all over YouTube offering tutorials for how to 'remove' the red filter for TikTok's Silhouette Challenge, in which women dance nude or partially nude in silhouette," tweeted Ej Dickson, a writer at Rolling Stone. "This is a huge consent violation and @YouTube should remove them ASAP."

Many celebrities have done the challenge, including actress La La Anthony, whose dog also appears in the video. "I'm stepping in," she captioned her video.