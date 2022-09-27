This #TikTok Tuesday, we’re trying out the new filter that users promise makes contour placement a breeze.

TikTok's Newest Trend May Help You Figure Out Contour For Good

Let's be honest—when contouring first came onto our radars in the early 2000s, lots of us were struggling to make the snatched look seem natural and properly blended.

While the technique is far from new for makeup artists, drag queens and industry experts, novices were introduced to the trend by way of often heavy-handed Instagram-ready looks, but are now looking for a more subtle approach.

That's where TikTok's newest trending filter comes in.

The Match Stix Snatch filter was created by Grace Choi, the inventor behind some of the app's most loved beauty filters, in collaboration with Fenty Beauty.

In her original video, the TikTok creator explains how to follow the pink marks of the filter to properly apply contour in a way that will suit your own face shape.

If you don't already know your face shape, Choi also has a popular MyFaceShape filter that will help you figure it out.

First, tap the buttons on the screen to overlay the right face shape's instructions onto yours.

Next, apply a cream contour that's only slightly darker than your natural tone over the darkest pink lines (Choi uses Fenty Match Stixs, but you can use whatever you have on hand), bright concealer on the white areas and a shimmery cream highlight in the lavender areas.

Tap in the products to blend, making sure not to smear the products across your face, and you're done!

The filter has proven to be a hit with creators across the app, with everyone from influencers to casual users testing out the suggested placement.