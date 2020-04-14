J Balvin, Anitta, Arcángel, and more Latinx artists will be performing in Music Lives 2020, a global 48-hour music festival produced by LiveXLive in partnership with TikTok. The special will begin streaming April 17 on LiveXLive.com and all of its social apps. According to a press release, the event will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund, providing "financial support for our peers in the music industry affected by the coronavirus crisis."

Image zoom J Balvin and Anitta (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images)

The festival — which will stream globally in over 37 countries from April 17-19 — will showcase over 50 artists, including Nas, J Balvin, Swae Lee, and Anitta. J Balvin will curate and host the Music Lives "Pa La Cultura" block of the show, which will feature his DJ and long time parcero DJ Pope, as well as Anitta, Arcángel, Manuel Medrano, Brytiago, Fonseca, Gente de Zona, and other Latinx stars.

Image zoom Reggaeton singer Arcángel (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

“TikTok is proud to partner with LiveXLive to create an immersive, multi-day livestream experience on our platform with #musiclives and to support artists, songwriters, and music professionals through MusiCares,” said Corey Sheridan, TikTok's head of music partnerships and content operations for North America. “We are a platform committed to inspiring joy and creativity and this event is an extension of our mission during this difficult time.”

Image zoom (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

The press release adds that this music festival has "a deal with Global Citizen + WHO’s One World: Together at Home" since the events are co-streaming on the same weekend. On April 18, One World: Together at Home will broadcast at 8 p.m. ET simultaneously on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, Univision, and iHeart Media as well as internet platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Twitter, Tidal, and YouTube. The One World virtual concert will feature Lady Gaga, Elton John, Lizzo, J Balvin, and Maluma, among other stars, and will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert.

Univision will also broadcast a Spanish-language version of One World: Together at Home with contributions from hosts Alejandra Espinoza and Raul de Molina, broadcasting from their homes in Miami.