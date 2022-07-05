This #TikTokTuesday, we’re looking at the pros and cons of the viral detox drink.

Is your digestive system feeling a little wonky?

TikTok's latest wellness trend may just be the solution to any rumbly tummy or unusual bloating.

The "Internal Shower" is a detox drink that TikTokers have been raving about for its ability to get things moving and leave your insides feeling "cleaner" than ever.

There are only three ingredients involved—water, lemon and chia seeds.

Let's be very clear: this drink will make you 💩.

If you're someone who's regular, you probably don't need to drink this concoction and you certainly shouldn't be treating it as a miracle cleanse or weight loss solution.

Instead, turn to the fiber-packed drink if you're feeling clogged or are someone who frequently deals with constipation.

Why does it work? The heavy lifters here are the chia seeds.

For the drink, most TikTokers add two tablespoons of the seeds, which adds up to about 10 grams of fiber or 40% of your daily dose.

However, if you aren't already consuming lots of fiber, this may be hard for your body to process—start with around a single tablespoon.

Excess fiber can lead to bloating and make it harder to go to the bathroom, which is why we don't recommend this if you're already eating a fiber-rich diet.

Additionally, lemon juice can also help your body with digestion and water is essential for everything in your body, so it's never a bad idea to have some more.