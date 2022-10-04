All you need to recreate this #TikTokTuesday trend is water, foundation and… a milk frother?

TikTok beauty hacks are not all made equal.

While some are loved by TikTokers and experts alike, others are downright dangerous, making us extra cautious when looking at new beauty trends.

However, plenty fall into a middle ground that's less "oh, no" and more "huh?"

The newest trend that has us questioning everything is the frothed foundation trend—does it actually work or are the creators trying it just really good at blending makeup?

In the original video from @avonnasunshine, the makeup influencer mixed up a bottle of Maybelline Fit Me foundation with some water using a milk frother, creating a mousse-like yet lightweight version of the product that she claimed felt "like water" on her skin.

Since then, the trend has blown up and plenty of other creators are reaching for their own frothers to blend up their own products.

Of course, plenty of MUAs and commenters have noted that the amount of product you need to create a frothy texture wastes a lot of foundation, and once it's out of the bottle, it will expire quickly.

Others have pointed out that the texture and finish are almost identical to a product many of us used in our youth, Maybelline's Dream Matte Mousse Foundation—if you're looking for something like it, consider giving it a second try.

Our thoughts?