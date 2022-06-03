What Is the Coastal Grandmother Trend and Why Are We Obsessed With It?

Credit: Instagram/Oprah

She's not like a regular abuela, she's a cool abuela. Join us on a deep dive of the easy-breezy style that's taken TikTok by storm.

What is the Coastal Grandmother Aesthetic?

Popularized by Lex Nicoleta on TikTok, Coastal Grandma is the new "It Girl" aesthetic with a comfortable twist.

Rather than bedazzled, Euphoria-inspired looks, Coastal Grandmother embraces a cozy, warm aesthetic, choosing linen pants over crop tops.

Who is a Coastal Grandmother?

Picture a dinner party hosted by Martha Stewart and Ina Garten, Oprah harvesting heirloom tomatoes in her garden or any main character in a Nancy Meyers movie sipping a glass of white wine.

She is relaxed, living her fullest life and has impeccable taste in home décor.

Can I be a Coastal Grandmother?

Of course—regardless of age, gender or proximity to the coast, anyone can be #CoastalGrandmother.

The trend is more about embodying the vibe of this aspirational trend. Looking for some inspiration to get you started? Keep reading for some must-have Coastal Grandmother pieces.

Flowy Linen

A linen trouser always looks sofisticated, but the elastic waistband ensures you'll also be as comfortable as if you had slipped on a pair of sweats.

The Drop, Women's Finley Relaxed Linen Pant, $54.90, amazon.com

Closet Essentials

Coastal Grandmother style is effortless and timeless, so make sure you have your basics in neutral colors ready to go this summer, like a plain white tee.

UNIQLO, Slub Jersey Crew Neck Cropped T-Shirt, $14.90, Uniqlo.com

Cozy Cardigan

A cashmere sweater is definitely an aspirational piece, but you can recreate the look within your budget with this affordable option.

Old Navy, Textured Shaker-Stitch Long-Line Open-Front Sweater, $40, oldnavy.com

Straw Hat

Sun protection is a must for any Coastal Grandmother! Slather on the SPF and add a cute straw hat to your look.

Gap, Wide Brim Straw Hat, $24, gap.com

By Laura Acosta