This #TikTokTuesday hack will help you figure out where your brows should start, arch, and stop.

TikTok's Viral Eyebrow Filter Is the Key To Framing Your Face the Right Way

After countless waxing appointments, plucking sessions at home, and maybe even bleaching, we've subjected our eyebrows to a lot over the years.

In fact, many on TikTok have been discovering that, when it comes to shape, their eyebrows seem to have lost the plot, leaving them with no clear picture of how to fill them in with product during their makeup routine.

Thankfully, the latest viral filter is looking to fix that.

Grace Choi, the inventor behind some of the app's most loved beauty filters, created a tool that'll help map out exactly where you should be drawing or filling in your brows through the power of mathematics.

"I created this filter to help you draw your perfect eyebrows according to the golden ratio," explained Choi in the video that kicked off the trend.

To find your own shape, start by lightly marking the dots shown on the screen onto your brows in a light shade, being careful not to move your face around (looking to the side may cause distortion and an extra-long brow). Follow up with your products of choice, whether that's a brow powder or a gel.

Through experimenting with the filter, many have found that their brows were too far apart, or that a slightly longer tail would suit them more.

Struggling to figure out the filter for yourself? You can also map out your ideal shape with a long brow pencil or a makeup brush in a few easy steps.

First, hold the tool vertically at the center of your nostril. This is where your brow should start. Make sure to fill it in with a lighter shade or light strokes to keep things looking natural.

To find the highest spot, look straight ahead and hold the tool in a diagonal line from the edge of your nose, through your pupil, and up to your brow—this is where your arch should be.