Here’s how to achieve the trending look in just a few steps with products you already own.

Makeup trends on TikTok are constantly evolving, but while some may be hard to master or downright questionable, the newest look has us reaching for our makeup bags.

Earlier this year, we covered "sunburnt" blush, a trend meant to replicate the sun-kissed look you may get after a day at the beach without needing to forgo any SPF.

Now, TikTok MUAs and novices alike are obsessed with "Cold Girl Makeup," the wintery take on the summer look.

What exactly does this new trend consist of?

Zoe Kim Kenealy, the creator who coined the term, gave over 2.4 million viewers a thorough description in her original video.

Kenealy's goal was to create a serotonin-boosting, visual representation of the joyful aspects of winter, like a "hallmark movie" in real life.

With strategic blush placement and a touch of shimmer, you'll look like you just hopped off a sleigh ride and are ready to sip some hot chocolate.

To get started, prep your skin with a matte base.

Next comes the fun part—layering as much blush as you're willing to layer on.

We recommend using a cream or liquid product first, but if you don't have any in your makeup arsenal a liquid lipstick will do the trick.

On your cheeks, MUA Nykita Joy recommends starting two fingers away from the nose and blending all the way up to your temples. Don't forget the tip of the nose!

For a more natural look, add pressed powder or setting powder over your rosy cheeks—this way, the color appears to be coming from within.

Next, add a touch of frosty, winter glow with white or silver shimmer shadows placed strategically in your inner corner or under your lower lashes.