Celebrities Speak Out on the Importance of Voting at TIDAL X Rock the Vote Concert

Image zoom

With the 2020 election approaching, TIDAL held their fifth annual benefit concert on Monday night in conjunction with Rock the Vote, a nonprofit dedicated to building the political power of young people through pop culture, music, art, and technology. The goal of the evening was to encourage youth voter registration and raise awareness of issues like immigration and voter laws, against a backdrop of amazing music. This year's show, which ran for a whopping four hours, featured a wide variety of artists, from newcomers like Lil Tecca and Angelica Vila to established stars like reggaetonero Farruko and Latin pop sensations CNCO. And that's just scratching the surface: Fat Joe and Flipp Dinero surprised the crowd, R&B legend Alicia Keys paid homage to Brooklyn native Biggie Smalls, and Lil Uzi Vert closed out the show.

Image zoom

The hosts of the night were radio personality Angie Martinez and 2015's Miss Dominican Republic Clarissa Molina, whose appearance marked her first time hosting an event entirely in English. Throughout the night Martinez and Molina made powerful remarks about why everyone was there - music, of course, but also the importance of increasing voter registration. "I am so happy that this is my first event completely in English," Molina told People CHICA. "Getting to know about this event and the magnitude of it makes me nervous but excited, because the message behind it is so important. Especially for immigrants, it's important to make sure everyone uses their voice. I came to this country as an immigrant 15 years ago. It fills me up with pride every time I go vote. It's our responsibility that civilians vote so that we can see change in this country."

Prior to the show, CHICA hit the black carpet to speak to Young M.A, Lucky Daye, and Angelica Vila to discuss why it's important for young people to take action in 2020. "I'm keeping it real - we need a new president," Vila told CHICA. During his set, G-Eazy told the audience to go out and vote, then yelled out, "F*** Trump." New Orleans artist Lucky Daye is also clear about wanting a change. "The youth needs to take action in this 2020 election, because have you seen the last few years? If you don't like it and you're not on your feet doing something about it, you're just letting life happen, you're not controlling it," he said.

Image zoom

Young M.A made a powerful statement about how critical it is to empower everyone to vote. "The youth has a voice. They need to understand that voting isn't something that's bad. I also feel like, why not vote? It won't harm you in any type of way. We're in a critical situation right now and we need to all come together and fix it, and people with a platform need to speak up. Let the kids know to go out and vote, do it like it's fun. These kids think voting is weird or boring, but in all reality it helps the future."

Image zoom

If you missed last night's concert, you can stream it now at TIDAL.com/RockTheVote.