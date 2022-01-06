The End of the Christmas Season: Dive Into the Traditions and History of Three Kings Day

Por Karla Montalván Enero 06, 2022
Credit: Getty Images

Three Kings' Day or El Día de los Reyes Magos is a tradition that has been passed from generation to generation throughout Latin American families. The day, also known as Epiphany, is celebrated globally, and People Chica wants to highlight some history and Latino traditions of this magical celebration.

The Biblical Story

Credit: Getty Images

This story originates from the bible, where the three kings were originally referred to as "magi" or "three wise men from the East." According to the Book of Matthew, these men were guided by a bright star that led them to infant Jesus. It is said that they offered him the gifts of "gold, frankincense and myrrh." 

Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar

Credit: Getty Images

The magi all came from different regions of the world: Melchior from Persia, Gaspar from India and Balthazar from Arabia. Per National Geographic, the gifts they gave as offerings had special meanings. Gold for Jesus' status as "King of the Jews," frankincense for the infant's identity and divinity as the Son of God and myrrh for his mortality.

Letters for the Three Kings

Credit: Getty Images

A well-known tradition is one where children write letters sharing how good they have been all year (similar to that of Santa). In response to their letters, which are placed either in their shoes or near a Christmas tree, they receive gifts that will be opened on January 6th.

Roscón de Reyes

Credit: Getty Images

A more delicious tradition is the one of eating "King Cake" or "Roscón de Reyes" on January 6. The cake is typically made out of dried fruit and shaped into a circle. A baby Jesus figurine is placed inside the cake, and the person who gets the slice with the figurine is treated with special honors.

Hot Chocolate

Credit: Getty Images

In Mexico, hot chocolate is made to accompany the roscón.

Families Gather to Eat and Celebrate

Credit: Getty Images

In the morning and on the eve of the celebration, families gather to eat dinner or breakfast and celebrate their blessings.

Gifts are Opened

Credit: Getty Images

In many parts of the world, "Three Kings' Day" marks the end of the Christmas season and is cemented with a final opening of gifts.

Global Parades Commemorate the Day

Credit: Getty Images

From the tip of the Patagonia to the furthest corners of Europe, people commemorate the day with parades where people dress as the three kings and reenact the day in which they reached the baby Jesus. 

