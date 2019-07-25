5 Things To Know About Nuyorican Star On The Rise Kim Viera

Kim Viera has a hot new single with Pitbull. Check out “Ay, ay, ay” with Mr. Worldwide and you will soon be dancing and singing along. The Nuyorican singer —who has over 58K followers on Instagram— is quickly becoming a force to reckon with in the Latinx music scene. Here are 5 reasons to check her out!

Image zoom (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

1. Her Spanglish song “Ay, ay, ay” with Pitbull talks about a girl with sensual power and a brain, an irresistible combo. She also recorded the single “Como” with Daddy Yankee and filmed the music video last year in a paradise beach and nightclub in Puerto Rico.

2. Kim became an Internet sensation after recording a cover of Rihanna’s “Diamonds” that went viral in 2012. Her solo career took off from there!

3. Music runs through her veins. The Bronx native’s mom was a back up singer for Salsa icons Willie Colón and Rubén Blades, and her dad founded a musical production company.

Image zoom (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

4. She is no rookie. She studied at the Berklee College of Music in Boston and has written songs artists like Lil Wayne. Her own songs fuse urban sounds with Caribbean beats, influenced by her Puerto Rican roots.

5. Kim’s single “Tribe” was included in the Pitch Perfect 3 soundtrack. “That experience was really cool. I remember the A&R from the label said, ‘Hey! We are doing this soundtrack, and we would love for you to be a part of it.’ I immediately jumped at the idea of it,” she told Billboard. “The music director from the film came to help me. It was a very fluid experience. I loved the song already. It was entertaining. It gave me old Christina Aguilera vibes. So, I was all about it! We cut the record in about two to three hours. It was in and out. I had an excellent time recording. I felt like I was apart of the cast, and got to attend the premiere.”