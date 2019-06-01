Frida Sofía, Daughter of Mexican Rock Star Alejandra Guzmán, Accuses Her Mom of Hooking Up With Her Ex

Frida Sofía, the daughter of Mexican rock star Alejandra Guzmán, has driven the internet wild with her recent social media posts criticizing her famous mom. The stunning beauty — who posed nude for Playboy Mexico in 2015 — has accused her mom of having a romantic relationship with her ex-boyfriend, something both he and the singer have denied.

Image zoom (Photo by Victor Chavez/WireImage)

Sofía’s ex-boyfriend is Mexican model and actor Christian Estrada, who is the brother of Alejandra Guzmán’s stylists Jesús and Antonio Estrada. He met both Sofía and Alejandra through his brothers. Sofía has accused Estrada of being a “fame-seeker” who stayed close to her mom to have the spotlight on him, something Estrada denied on Un Nuevo Día (Telemundo), saying he respects his former suegra “like his own mother,” and there is no romance.

Image zoom Instagram/@ifridag

Sofía comes from the famous “Pinal dynasty.” She is the granddaughter of iconic Mexican actress Silvia Pinal. She is also the cousin of Michelle Salas — the daughter of singer Luis Miguel and actress Stephanie Salas — whom she has also openly criticized, calling her cousin “rotten, empty and heartless.”

Alejandra’s daughter grew up in the limelight and seems to enjoy the attention from her followers. She was a personal trainer and shared many of her workouts on social media. She previously studied fashion marketing, but has recently shown an interest in music, sharing posts on Instagram playing the piano and singing her own tracks.

Image zoom Instagram / Alejandra Guzmán

Sofía was married in 2015 to Mexican impresario Luis Escamilla, but their union ended almost two years later. She appears to be single now and a bit disillusioned with love. After their conflict went public, Alejandra Guzmán asked her daughter to call her and said Frida Sofía has her “blocked.” The 26-year-old has also been distant from her dad, Mexican businessman Pablo Moctezuma, who is reportedly absent from her life.

In May, Sofía wrote a message on Instagram saying she wanted a new life filled with positivity. “I admit I was an accomplice all my life of living and following a lie. That’s why I’m so desperate to be able to be me, not the daughter of or part of anything…simply Frida. Starting today, you will see a drastic change. I’m doing this for me but you guys were the ones that gave me the strength and the will to break chains and want to live,” she said to her loyal followers on social media. Will she sing her heart out soon? We’ll stay tuned!