7 LGBTQIA2S+ Latino Candidates Unapologetically Running for Office this Election Season
The LGBTQIA2S+ community continues to impact every fiber of our everyday lives at every level of society. As we celebrate Pride Month, we're honoring these LGBTQIA2S+ Latino, Latina, Latinx and Latine candidates that are running for office this election season.
Janelle Perez
As the daughter of Cuban exiles, Janelle Perez grew up knowing the importance of fighting for equality and rights for all.
The cancer survivor and healthcare executive is running for State Senate and is focusing on the values of freedom, equality, and opportunity.
Ricardo Lara
As the first Latino insurance commissioner and first LGBTQIA2S+ statewide elected official in California, Ricardo Lara is running for re-election as California Insurance Commissioner.
Eunic Ortiz
Eunic Ortiz is running for state senate in Florida and will make history as the first lesbian state senator if elected.
As an LGBTQIA2S+ activist and union organizer, she has been fighting for the rights of her community since she was in high school.
Celia Israel
Celia Israel is paving the way for togetherness as Austin's mayor. Israel is focused on tackling housing and homelessness while creating opportunities for the community.
She has served four terms in the Texas House of Representatives for House District 50 and has been a champion for LGBTQIA2S+ community as the founding member of the Texas House LGBTQ+ caucus.
Carlos Guillermo Smith
Carlos Guillermo Smith is a trailblazer as the first openly LGBTQIA2S+ Latino to serve in the Florida State Legislature.
He has been recognized by Out magazine as one of the "heroes of Pulse" in their annual OUT 100 edition for his outspokenness in support of those impacted by the Orlando tragedy and in 2019.
Daniel Hernandez, Jr.
Daniel Hernandez is running for congress in Arizona. A Tucson native, he is a first generation college student and graduate from the University of Arizona.
Daniel was also named a national hero by President Obama after he administered first aid to Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords after the tragic attack on her life.
Robert Garcia
Robert Garcia is running for Congress in California.
Currently serving as the mayor of Long Beach, he would serve as the first immigrant LGBTQIA2S+ Latino member of the branch.