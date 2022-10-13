The reality series will feature some of your favorite names including Ricardo Montaner, Camilo, Evaluna, Mau and Ricky.

Here's When You Can Start Streaming The Montaners on Disney+

One of our favorite Latin American families is coming to Disney+ this Fall.

On October 12, the streamer announced the release date for The Montaners, an original docuseries featuring the iconic Montaner family.

The show is said to feature Ricardo and his wife Marlene along with their children Mau, Ricky and Evaluna as well as their respective partners, Camilo, Stefi and Sara.

The ten-episode series will follow the multi-cultural family and give fans a behind-the-scenes view of their live musical performances and more cinematic moments as well as presenting their lifestyle in a vérité-style documentary using mixed media formats including cell phone footage, confessional interviews and the family archive of videos and photos.

"You are all so welcome to come into the house of @losmontaner," the patriarch shared on his Instagram along with a video of the series trailer.

Audiences will have the opportunity to get to know each member of the family on an intimate level as they live out private moments alongside the family, accompany them on trips to Colombia, Argentina and the Dominican Republic, celebrate birthdays, baby showers and weddings, and identify with their ups and downs.

Los Montaner Credit: Courtesy of Disney+

Some of the most pivotal moments of the show include the birth of Evaluna and Camilo's daughter, Índigo, Ricky and Stefi's wedding and the conception of Apolo, Mau and Sara's newest family member and the family's sixth grandchild.

The family will also take us backstage to the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards ceremony in Las Vegas and show fans how they balance the pressures of their artistic careers with life.