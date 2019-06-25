The Lavish Lifestyle of Reggaeton Stars

OZUNA
Reggaeton stars work hard and know how to play hard too! They enjoy big toys like private jets, yachts, luxury bikes, and sports cars that look like The Fast & the Furious props. Here is how Ozuna, Maluma, Nicky Jam and J Balvin relax after work!
MALUMA
Colombian singer Maluma revealed in his Youtube documentary What I Was, What I Am And What I Will Be that he sold sandwiches to his classmates at school as a child to help his family survive during a financial crisis. Maluma’s hard work has paid off and now the “Felices los 4” singer enjoys a jet-set life.
NICKY JAM
Singer Nicky Jam, of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent, is also no stranger to private jets.
J BALVIN
Colombian singer J Balvin lets off steam by riding in bikes like this.
OZUNA
Puerto Rican star Ozuna likes to travel in style and enjoys luxury cars.
MALUMA
Maluma is ready for a hot date with girlfriend Natalia Barulich in this sexy yellow sports car.
NICKY JAM
Nicky Jam likes to stare into the sunset from his yacht in Miami.
J BALVIN
J Balvin enjoys his quiet time and meditation with this killer view.
OZUNA
The star of the comedy Que León looks happy sailing in the United Kingdom.
MALUMA
Maluma’s success may require him to spend a lot of time on his private jet and in luxury hotels, but the globe-trotter (here with his dad) always returns home to Colombia to connect with his family.
NICKY JAM
Nicky Jam loves to barbeque and spend his free time by the pool of his home in Miami. Ladies, he is single!
J BALVIN
There is nothing more relaxing than a boat ride. J Balvin looks stylish and focused while starring at the ocean…perhaps composing a new hit song in his head?