The Lavish Lifestyle of Reggaeton Stars

By Lena Hansen
June 25, 2019 04:48 PM
Some of the toys that reggaeton stars Maluma, J Balvin, Nicky Jam and Ozuna enjoy seem taken right out of one of their lavish music videos. Check out their yachts, bikes, sports cars and private jets.
OZUNA

Instagram/ Ozuna

Reggaeton stars work hard and know how to play hard too! They enjoy big toys like private jets, yachts, luxury bikes, and sports cars that look like The Fast & the Furious props. Here is how Ozuna, Maluma, Nicky Jam and J Balvin relax after work!

MALUMA

Instagram/ Maluma

Colombian singer Maluma revealed in his Youtube documentary What I Was, What I Am And What I Will Be that he sold sandwiches to his classmates at school as a child to help his family survive during a financial crisis. Maluma’s hard work has paid off and now the “Felices los 4” singer enjoys a jet-set life. 

NICKY JAM

Instagram/ Nicky Jam

Singer Nicky Jam, of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent, is also no stranger to private jets.

J BALVIN

Instagram/ J Balvin

Colombian singer J Balvin lets off steam by riding in bikes like this.

OZUNA

Instagram/ Ozuna

Puerto Rican star Ozuna likes to travel in style and enjoys luxury cars.

MALUMA

Instagram/ Maluma

Maluma is ready for a hot date with girlfriend Natalia Barulich in this sexy yellow sports car.

NICKY JAM

Instagram/ Nicky Jam

Nicky Jam likes to stare into the sunset from his yacht in Miami.

J BALVIN

Instagram/ J Balvin

J Balvin enjoys his quiet time and meditation with this killer view.

OZUNA

Instagram/ Ozuna

The star of the comedy Que León looks happy sailing in the United Kingdom.

MALUMA

Instagram/ Maluma

Maluma’s success may require him to spend a lot of time on his private jet and in luxury hotels, but the globe-trotter (here with his dad) always returns home to Colombia to connect with his family.

NICKY JAM

Instagram/ Nicky Jam

Nicky Jam loves to barbeque and spend his free time by the pool of his home in Miami. Ladies, he is single!

J BALVIN

Instagram/ J Balvin

There is nothing more relaxing than a boat ride. J Balvin looks stylish and focused while starring at the ocean…perhaps composing a new hit song in his head?

