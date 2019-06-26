Boss Ladies: The World of Reggaeton Queens

IVY QUEEN
La Reina del Reggaetón Ivy Queen told People en Español about having a new generation of Latinx females in urban music: “When a woman is original no one can imitate her. There has been an increase of female voices and Latin presence, which is good because: What fun is it to go into an ice cream store if they only have one flavor? It would be unfair. It’s good because when there are other flavors in the ice cream store, you know which one is truly your favorite.”
ANITTA
Brazilian singer Anitta told Entertainment Tonight about her international success and breaking language barriers: “I thought it was impossible and now that it is happening, it’s amazing.”
NATTI NATASHA
“It was an adventure. It was rough, but I didn’t care if I didn’t always have money for food,” Natti Natasha told People CHICA about her rise to fame. “I didn’t have [any]where to live, but there was always a place where I could stay. So at the end of the day, I didn’t have anything, but I had it all. If you want to see the cup half full, it was fun. Got me to where I am today.”
KAROL G
Karol G talked to People CHICA about how she sees fame and success. “Waking up every day and being able to do what I like, to say what I think, to do what I wish, makes me feel super empowered, taking the reins and pursuing everything I have in mind,” she says.
IVY QUEEN
About finding balance in her life as a performer, mom and wife, Ivy Queen told People en Español: “I don’t rush. I have achieved balance without following a recipe, living day by day.”
ANITTA
“I think most of my success is my dedication, not my talent,” Anitta told Billboard. “I don’t think I have the best voice ever. I don’t think I have the best look ever — my surgeries look good but not like a Miss America. I’m just a really hardworking person.”
NATTI NATASHA
“I had to always prove why a girl like me deserved to be in the industry,” the Dominican singer told People CHICA. “When it comes to men and women in music, “we are creative, and there’s not really much of a difference…. I don’t see a difference when it’s a creative moment.”
KAROL G
“I don’t follow fashion trends or rules,” Karol G admits to People CHICA. “I’ve showed people who Carolina is and they have connected with me and that makes me very happy. Showing who I am I have gotten to where I am. I don’t wear masks, I didn’t create a fictional character, I don’t have to pretend to be someone else. Being myself everywhere I go, I feel I’ve achieved success in my career.”
IVY QUEEN
The Puerto Rican star reacted to Trap singer Anuel AA’s comment questioning her crown as the queen of reggaetón. The “Yo quiero bailar” singer responded to Anuel AA —Karol G’s boyfriend— in an Instagram post: “Do I have to remind you where I come from? Culicagao @anuel_2blea. You don’t want to cross the Queen!”
ANITTA
Anitta, here with boyfriend Pedro Scooby, told Paper about the public scrutiny that comes with fame: “I’m a person, and I have my days when I turn off my cell phone and I’m just a human being, not reading what the people are saying.”
NATTI NATASHA
In a heart to heart with journalist Tanya Charry of El Gordo y La Flaca (Univision), the star —whose real name is Natali Alexandra Gutierrez Batista— remembered a time when she had to survive in New York City for two days with 75 cents in her pocket! “I went through things that I never thought I would have to go through. I literally didn’t have a place to live. I had 75 cents and I had to eat with that for two days,” she says, adding that she used them to buy two ramen noodle soups to ease her hunger.
KAROL G
“I consider myself a positive leader, even after many controversies,” the Colombian singer tells People CHICA. “I share the good things that happen to me. I like to share my example of how I achieve success in order to inspire others who follow me. I don’t like to see artists fighting on social media or to see insults, I like to show the love that represents me and to inspire others to follow their dreams.”