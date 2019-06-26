Boss Ladies: The World of Reggaeton Queens

La Reina del Reggaetón Ivy Queen told People en Español about having a new generation of Latinx females in urban music: “When a woman is original no one can imitate her. There has been an increase of female voices and Latin presence, which is good because: What fun is it to go into an ice cream store if they only have one flavor? It would be unfair. It’s good because when there are other flavors in the ice cream store, you know which one is truly your favorite.”