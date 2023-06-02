In this exclusive clip shared with People Chica, Bardem proves that King Triton only wants to care for his daughter Ariel.

Javier Bardem is Having A Major Papá Moment in this Exclusive The Little Mermaid Clip

Fathers only want what's right for their children, and King Triton is no different.

Javier Bardem, who is breathing life into the live-action King Triton in Halle Bailey's The Little Mermaid, shows just how concerned he is about the decisions his daughter Ariel is making.

So he does what any royal papá would do and comes up with a plan to keep an eye on her.

In the exclusive clip shared with People Chica, we see Triton firmly setting his fins down after an argument with his daughter before she swims away.

He then formulates a plan with his BFF Sebastian, played by Daveed Diggs, to keep an eye on Ariel—one which requires Sebastian's full participation.

In an interview with People en Español's Nohelia Castro, Bailey details that fans of the original film will find lots to love about the new film as there are many nostalgia-filled elements.

Javier Bardem as King Triton in "THE LITTLE MERMAID" Halle Bailey as Ariel in "THE LITTLE MERMAID" Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric in "THE LITTLE MERMAID"

Left: Javier Bardem as King Triton in "The Little Mermaid." | Credit: Disney Center: Halle Bailey as Ariel in "The Little Mermaid." | Credit: Disney Right: Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric in "The Little Mermaid." | Credit: Disney

For Jonah Hauer-King, who plays Prince Eric, his challenge was to bring something different to the beloved role of the film's prince, and he notes that he succeeded in doing so because he dug into who Prince Eric is at his core.

In addition to Bardem, Bailey, and Hauer-King, the film features performances by Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni as The Queen; Art Malik as Sir Grimsby; and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.