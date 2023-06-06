Netflix has released new images of the Mexican actor alongside Lana Parilla, Yaya DaCosta, and Neve Campbell.

First Look of Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Cast in New Season of The Lincoln Lawyer

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Neve Campbell in season 2 of "The Lincoln Lawyer."

Time to buckle up and enjoy the ride as season two of the Netflix hit show, The Lincoln Lawyer, draws closer.

The show, which Manuel Garcia-Rulfo leads, follows the story of Mickey Haller, a lawyer who runs his practice out of one of his many Lincoln cars.

For the upcoming season, fans of the show will get to see Garcia-Rulfo in action again as he is joined by returning castmates Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson, Becki Newton as Lorna, Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts and Angus Sampson as Dennis "Cisco" Wojciechowski.

The Lincoln Lawyer still Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Yaya DaCosta in season two of "The Lincoln Lawyer." | Credit: Netflix

Based on the bestselling novels by author Michael Connelly, the show will be based on the fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Fifth Witness.

Garcia-Rulfo will also be joined by some new faces in season two, with Angélica María, Lana Parilla, and Yaya DaCosta added to the roster.

The Lincoln Lawyer will feature ten episodes that will be divided into a two-part release.

The Lincoln Lawyer still Lana Parilla in season two of "The Lincoln Lawyer." | Credit: Netflix

The first set of episodes will be released on July 6, with the second set of episodes hitting Netflix on August 3.