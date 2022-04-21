In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the Mexican American actor delves into his latest role as Esteban Diaz on the hit show and the one thing you need to feel at home anywhere.

J.J. Soria is soaring to new heights with his latest artistic venture in the hit series The Flight Attendant.

The HBO Max original show has returned for its second season, featuring the Mexican American actor known for his roles as Erik on Netflix's Gentefied and Private First Class Hector Cruz on Lifetime's Army Wives.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the actor delves into his role as Esteban Diaz, what he considers home and his ideal celebrity collaboration.

JJ Soria Credit: Photo by Ben Cope

Your career spans over 20 years. How have you seen Latino representation evolve in Hollywood?

Definitely more opportunities. There's way more opportunities now than 20 years ago.

In the second season, you are getting to breathe life into the role of Esteban Diaz. This character plays opposite Callie Hernandez's Gabrielle Diaz and is described as someone level-headed and passionate. What non-spoiler deets can you tell fans about your character and how he develops throughout the season?

Esteban and Gabrielle have a special bond that cannot be broken. He is protective of his wife, but [is] willing to let her take charge. He uses his level-headed mentality to combat her fiery lust for action. The two characters balance each other out well.

How does Esteban differ from previous roles you've taken on?

Esteban's character is the first time I have had the opportunity to play [a more] action [based] role, where I am not the primary aggressor. My wife is a strong-willed woman, whereas I am the voice of reason. I try to calm things down when they get too heated, even if it may not always work.

The Flight Attendant is a popular show, loved by many fans for its writing and humor. When you first read the script, what elements of the show caught your attention?

I was attracted to the action in the script and the diversity these characters have. Without giving away too much, I will say I love how the characters are chameleons.

What aspects of the show convinced you that this was a series you could bring something special to?

I appreciated the way multiple character stories interact in season 1. The show has this element of underlying secrecy and mystery that keeps viewers on their toes the entire season. I knew I could contribute to [the] high stakes and action as the character of Esteban in season 2.

You've had the opportunity to collaborate with some incredible talent throughout the years, who is someone you still haven't the chance to work with but would love to?

I always say Oscar Isaac. After I say Oscar Isaac I go blank, but there's tons of people that I that would want to work with.

Many actors delve outside of acting and go into directing and producing. Are you looking to do that in the future?

I have some things right now that I'm currently working on to develop and produce. I believe I definitely have something to offer [in] that space. I think I can put the pieces of the puzzle together in creating a story...and I do have some ambition to direct and maybe co-direct, being that I've never taken any classes or anything.

It's telling a story, but there's still some structural things I want to learn about telling the story before I dive in. I would totally, at this moment right now, be comfortable co-directing with somebody with more experience. I love the collaborative process [of] storytelling, [specifically] the team aspect, because I played sports all my life [and] it is a key component into my love of storytelling. The idea of collaborating with someone in the directorial position excites me.

Flight attendants spend a lot of time in the air and are constantly moving around. What would you consider makes a place home?